Brian Treece always knew he wanted to help people, but he didn’t know it would be as mayor of Columbia.
Treece grew up in Marshall on a Century Farm where his family grew crops such as soybeans and corn. His father also worked in a Missouri shoe factory and was later elected into a leadership role with the local union.
“I came from a very politically active family,” Treece said. “We were always very involved in local political campaigns.”
Treece said, at that time, there were more than 100 boot and shoe factories in Missouri. His father would try to help other workers with issues such as securing health care or paid time off to be with family.
“I really enjoy digging in on public policy and solutions, the whole process,” Treece said.
Coming to Columbia
As an MU political science and journalism student, Treece bought his first home in the First Ward of Columbia, thanks to “willing lenders and a mom and dad who were willing to co-sign.”
Columbia has been home ever since.
Treece is a private person. He said showing people the side of him that isn’t mayor makes him feel vulnerable. Protecting his family from public criticism is one of his main priorities during election season, but that doesn’t stop Treece and his wife, Mary Phillips, from attending plenty of community events. They have attended every True/False Film Festival since it began in 2003. This year, Treece said he saw 15 films.
“I came to Columbia over 30 years ago to attend the university and fell in love with Columbia,” Treece said. “I want everyone to have the same opportunities I had to succeed.”
Appreciation for history
Before he was mayor, he served on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and Downtown Leadership Council. He said life on the family farm also instilled in him a passion for working on “anything that needs fixing, but the older the better.”
During his campaign for re-election, Treece went door to door in downtown neighborhoods and spoke to one community member about an old car parked outside of her home and asked if she would ever consider selling it. Earlier in the day, he chatted with one of her neighbors about an old wooden sailboat and the changes the owner had made to it over time.
He’s had a collection of those vehicles himself, including a 1949 GMC pickup, a 1954 Chevy and a 1958 mahogany speedboat that he’s restored. Fixing things up is an interest he shares with his son, Price, who is studying engineering at American University.
As mayor, though, Treece doesn’t have as much time to work on those type of projects as he used to.
Pleasant parliamentarian
One of the mayor’s primary duties is to run City Council meetings twice a month, and Treece seems to revel in using proper parliamentary procedure to move a meeting along. He makes a special point of asking any Scout troops that show up for a meeting if they would like to lead the room in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Depending on the length of the agenda, some meetings can stretch into the early hours of the next day. Treece said Columbia has a very engaged public, and it’s important to him that everyone can be heard and feels heard.
Pat Fowler, who has lived in Columbia for 20 years, said she started attending council meetings in 2003 because she owned a home that was outside the city limits but was always being impacted by city decision making.
“You’d walk up there, and the mayor looked like he was in pain, and so did all the council people because it was after 9 or 10 at night,” Fowler said. “They were grumpy.”
That trend continued through Bob McDavid’s two terms as mayor, Fowler said. When Helen Anthony became the Fifth Ward councilwoman, Fowler said there was finally someone who smiled at people. She said that when people walked up to the rostrum Anthony “looked genuinely delighted” that someone was coming up to ask a question or say something.
“We get that every time with Mayor Treece,” Fowler said. “Most of the time before you even start the long walk up the center aisle he’s already greeted you by your name.”
Fowler said it feels like Treece cares what you have to say and will find a way to make it right.
“He understands my concerns because he has walked my neighborhood with me,” Fowler said. “He has seen and listened to me explain where we have problems.”
Making changes
Columbia last fall had to deal with the resignations of former City Manager Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton. Treece and Matthes didn’t have the best relationship even before Treece became mayor.
When Treece was a member of the Downtown Leadership Council, the City Council asked the group to address public image and trust issues surrounding downtown development. That came after Matthes had said downtown was off limits to further development until the city could address serious infrastructure problems.
“The city manager should clarify, retract and apologize for statements made in December,” Treece said during a 2014 meeting of the downtown council’s Infrastructure Subcommittee, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Matthes’ 2018 resignation came one day after the City Council, led by Treece, demanded Matthes and Burton stop “any change in staffing pattern, any change in assignments, any change in the (Community Outreach Unit), its rebranding, any change at all until we get the community policing report and plan of action that we asked for,” a previous Missourian story said.
Burton resigned just two months later. Their resignations came after several weeks of community outcry over the possibility that the Community Outreach Unit would be dismantled or changed.
Treece said the next mayor will help select the new city manager, who in turn will hire the new police chief. He said he wants a second term in part so he can see that process through.
Darlayna Walton said she has lived in Columbia for more than 25 years and used to work in risk management for the city’s Finance Department. She attended the March 21 candidate forum at Stoney Creek Inn so she could hear from both candidates and make an educated decision. Walton said she thought Treece’s answers were poised and well thought out, with proof to support his position. She said his leadership has brought consistency back to the city.
“I’ve seen the city evolve, and now it’s getting back to the Columbia that I used to know and was proud to raise my child in,” Walton said.
Treece said that Columbia’s best days are ahead but that now more than ever it needs steady leadership “to continue the progress we’ve made to create a diverse and welcoming community.”
