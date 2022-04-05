Here are the election results for the races and measures on the ballot in Boone County cities outside Columbia.

Asterisks beside a candidate's name indicate they are an incumbent, and bolded names indicate the winner of a given race.

Boone County

The issue that all voters across Boone County encountered on Tuesday's ballot was a measure that would implement a local use tax. Because it was passed, out-of-state, primarily online, purchases made in Boone County will be taxed at the same rate as purchases made in local stores beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

Boone County Proposition 1

Boone County Proposition 1 Vote total
Yes 15,278
No 13,157

Ashland

In Ashland, multiple positions were up for election on Tuesday's ballot. The chief among these was the mayor's seat, currently held by Mayor Richard Sullivan. Sullivan did not to run for reelection.

There were three candidates vying for the position: Loren Plank, Dorise Slinker and Jordaan Sieben. The winner will serve a two-year term.

Ashland Mayor

Candidates Votes
Loren Plank 302
Dorise Slinker 519
Jordaan Sieben 163

Incumbent Ward One Alderwoman Jean Selby did not run for reelection. Bryan Bradford was the only candidate who filed to run for the seat. He will serve a two-year term along with the winners of the other ward races.

Ashland Ward 1 Alderman

Candidates Votes
Bryan Bradford 167

Incumbent Ward Two Alderwoman Melissa Old ran unopposed for reelection.

Ashland Ward II Alderman

Candidates Votes
Melissa Old* 268

Incumbent Ward Three Alderman Rick Lewis ran for reelection against challenger Elisabeth Sobczak.

Ashland Ward III Alderman

Candidates Votes
Rick Lewis* 247
Elisabeth Sobczak 130

Like Boone County and Columbia, Ashland had its own Proposition 1 on the ballot, which, had it passed, would have implemented a use tax on out-of-state, usually online, purchases made by Ashland residents.

Ashland Proposition 1

Ashland Proposition 1 Votes
Yes 453
No 537

Centralia

Three of Centralia's Board of Aldermen seats were up for election on Tuesday's ballot.

Incumbent Ward One Alderwoman Christina Stevens did not run for reelection. No candidates filed to appear on the ballot, so the election was decided by write-in votes. The winner will serve a two-year term.

Centralia Ward I Alderman

Candidates Votes
Write-ins 75

Incumbent Ward Two Alderman Don Rodgers ran unopposed for reelection.

Centralia Ward II Alderman

Candidates Votes
Don Rodgers* 270

Incumbent Ward Three Alderman Landon Magley also ran unopposed for reelection.

Centralia Ward III Alderman

Candidates Votes
Landon Magley* 96

Hallsville

Hallsville had the mayor's seat and three Board of Aldermen seats up for election on Tuesday's ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Logan Carter ran for reelection against Trynton Roberts and Carl South.

Hallsville Mayor

Candidates Votes
Logan Carter* 203
Carl M. South 53
Trynton L. Roberts 25

Incumbent Ward One Alderman Stephen McLane ran for re-election against challenger Ryan Johnson. The winner will serve for two years.

Hallsville Ward I Alderman

Candidates Votes
Stephen McLane* 57
Ryan N. Johnson 62

Incumbent Ward Two Alderman Tony Lindsay ran for reelection against challenger Krisan Lewis.

Hallsville Ward II Alderman

Candidates Votes
Tony Lindsay* 75
Krisan Lewis 69

Also for Ward Two, Don Driskill ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.

Hallsville Ward II Alderman Unexpired

Candidates Votes
Don Driskill 136

Hartsburg

Hartsburg had two Board of Trustees seats up for election. No candidates filed, however, so the election was decided by write-in votes. The people elected will serve for two years.

Hartsburg Board of Trustees

Candidates Votes
Write-ins 66

McBaine

McBaine had two Board of Trustees seats up for election. Board Chairman Marvin Sapp and John Schroeder, Jr. ran for the seats. They will serve for two years.

McBaine Board of Trustees

Candidates Votes
Marvin Sapp* 2
John Schroeder, Jr. 2

Pierpont

Pierpont had two Board of Trustees seats up for election. Edward John and Jim Haynie ran for the seats. They will serve for two years.

Pierpont Board of Trustees

Candidates Votes
Edward John 12
Jim Haynie 13

Rocheport

Rocheport had two seats on the Board of Aldermen up for election. Each candidate will serve a two-year term. Ron Chapman was the only candidate to file for Ward One.

Rocheport Ward I Alderman

Candidates Votes
Ron Chapman 17

Jim Dugdale ran unopposed for the Ward Two seat.

Rocheport Ward II Alderman

Candidates Votes
Jim Dugdale 13

Sturgeon

Sturgeon had two at-large seats for the Board of Aldermen up for election. David Day, Danny Joiner and Seth Truesdell ran for the seats. The top two vote-getters will serve for three years.

Sturgeon At-Large Board of Aldermen

Candidates Votes
Danny Joiner 54
Seth Truesdell 107
David Day 68

Sturgeon also had a ballot question that, since it passed, will forego an election for a given municipal office if the number of candidates who filed is equal to the number of open positions.

Sturgeon Question 2

Sturgeon Question 2 Votes
Yes 87
No 51
  • He is a City and County Government reporter for Spring 2022. He studies print journalism and political science at MU. He can be reached at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

