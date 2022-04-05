Here are the election results for the races and measures on the ballot in Boone County cities outside Columbia.
Asterisks beside a candidate's name indicate they are an incumbent, and bolded names indicate the winner of a given race.
Boone County
The issue that all voters across Boone County encountered on Tuesday's ballot was a measure that would implement a local use tax. Because it was passed, out-of-state, primarily online, purchases made in Boone County will be taxed at the same rate as purchases made in local stores beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
Boone County Proposition 1
|Boone County Proposition 1
|Vote total
|Yes
|15,278
|No
|13,157
Ashland
In Ashland, multiple positions were up for election on Tuesday's ballot. The chief among these was the mayor's seat, currently held by Mayor Richard Sullivan. Sullivan did not to run for reelection.
There were three candidates vying for the position: Loren Plank, Dorise Slinker and Jordaan Sieben. The winner will serve a two-year term.
Ashland Mayor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Loren Plank
|302
|Dorise Slinker
|519
|Jordaan Sieben
|163
Incumbent Ward One Alderwoman Jean Selby did not run for reelection. Bryan Bradford was the only candidate who filed to run for the seat. He will serve a two-year term along with the winners of the other ward races.
Ashland Ward 1 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Bryan Bradford
|167
Incumbent Ward Two Alderwoman Melissa Old ran unopposed for reelection.
Ashland Ward II Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Melissa Old*
|268
Incumbent Ward Three Alderman Rick Lewis ran for reelection against challenger Elisabeth Sobczak.
Ashland Ward III Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Rick Lewis*
|247
|Elisabeth Sobczak
|130
Like Boone County and Columbia, Ashland had its own Proposition 1 on the ballot, which, had it passed, would have implemented a use tax on out-of-state, usually online, purchases made by Ashland residents.
Ashland Proposition 1
|Ashland Proposition 1
|Votes
|Yes
|453
|No
|537
Centralia
Three of Centralia's Board of Aldermen seats were up for election on Tuesday's ballot.
Incumbent Ward One Alderwoman Christina Stevens did not run for reelection. No candidates filed to appear on the ballot, so the election was decided by write-in votes. The winner will serve a two-year term.
Centralia Ward I Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Write-ins
|75
Incumbent Ward Two Alderman Don Rodgers ran unopposed for reelection.
Centralia Ward II Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Don Rodgers*
|270
Incumbent Ward Three Alderman Landon Magley also ran unopposed for reelection.
Centralia Ward III Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Landon Magley*
|96
Hallsville
Hallsville had the mayor's seat and three Board of Aldermen seats up for election on Tuesday's ballot.
Incumbent Mayor Logan Carter ran for reelection against Trynton Roberts and Carl South.
Hallsville Mayor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Logan Carter*
|203
|Carl M. South
|53
|Trynton L. Roberts
|25
Incumbent Ward One Alderman Stephen McLane ran for re-election against challenger Ryan Johnson. The winner will serve for two years.
Hallsville Ward I Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Stephen McLane*
|57
|Ryan N. Johnson
|62
Incumbent Ward Two Alderman Tony Lindsay ran for reelection against challenger Krisan Lewis.
Hallsville Ward II Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Tony Lindsay*
|75
|Krisan Lewis
|69
Also for Ward Two, Don Driskill ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.
Hallsville Ward II Alderman Unexpired
|Candidates
|Votes
|Don Driskill
|136
Hartsburg
Hartsburg had two Board of Trustees seats up for election. No candidates filed, however, so the election was decided by write-in votes. The people elected will serve for two years.
Hartsburg Board of Trustees
|Candidates
|Votes
|Write-ins
|66
McBaine
McBaine had two Board of Trustees seats up for election. Board Chairman Marvin Sapp and John Schroeder, Jr. ran for the seats. They will serve for two years.
McBaine Board of Trustees
|Candidates
|Votes
|Marvin Sapp*
|2
|John Schroeder, Jr.
|2
Pierpont
Pierpont had two Board of Trustees seats up for election. Edward John and Jim Haynie ran for the seats. They will serve for two years.
Pierpont Board of Trustees
|Candidates
|Votes
|Edward John
|12
|Jim Haynie
|13
Rocheport
Rocheport had two seats on the Board of Aldermen up for election. Each candidate will serve a two-year term. Ron Chapman was the only candidate to file for Ward One.
Rocheport Ward I Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Ron Chapman
|17
Jim Dugdale ran unopposed for the Ward Two seat.
Rocheport Ward II Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Jim Dugdale
|13
Sturgeon
Sturgeon had two at-large seats for the Board of Aldermen up for election. David Day, Danny Joiner and Seth Truesdell ran for the seats. The top two vote-getters will serve for three years.
Sturgeon At-Large Board of Aldermen
|Candidates
|Votes
|Danny Joiner
|54
|Seth Truesdell
|107
|David Day
|68
Sturgeon also had a ballot question that, since it passed, will forego an election for a given municipal office if the number of candidates who filed is equal to the number of open positions.
Sturgeon Question 2
|Sturgeon Question 2
|Votes
|Yes
|87
|No
|51