After a decade on the Columbia School Board, Jonathan Sessions is out, and two newcomers, Chris Horn and David Seamon, are in. Helen Wade, current board president, won a fourth term in the election Tuesday.
Voters also approved a $20 million school bond issue for projects throughout the district, mainly for building additions and renovations. Those include $6 million in renovations to Jefferson Middle School.
The municipal election was postponed from April 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although in-person turnout was light, the number of absentee ballots sent was much higher than last year’s.
This was the first time Horn and Seamon ran for School Board.
Horn took the largest share of the votes, 28.2%. He celebrated with his family and a small of group of friends in person and via Facebook Live.
“We’re just happy, we’re excited and we’re ready to get to work,” said Horn, who will be sworn in with Seamon at Monday’s board meeting. He hopes to work on how to get students back into school as quickly as possible.
Horn’s platform addressed equity and inclusion within the district, including disparities in disciplinary action and the achievement gap between minority and white students. Improving conditions for teachers is also a concern for Horn, who wants the district to retain more teachers of color.
Seamon won 23.6% of the votes. He attended Rock Bridge High School and, in his campaign, cited teachers and counselors there as major influences in his life.
Supporting teachers and improving retention will be one of his biggest priorities. This includes hiring a more diverse workforce, which he thinks could be built through partnerships with historically black colleges such as Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
“You can look over and say, ‘That person is successful at doing something. I can be just like them, and I feel like I can trust them,’” Seamon said on the importance of having teachers of color.
Wade, who won the second largest portion of votes, 26.7%, was first elected in 2011. She has emphasized the importance of effective communication among the board, parents and students. In regard to criticism the board has faced this year over issues including student restraint, Wade has said she wants to solve these issues practically. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Sessions won 21.2% of the total 13,525 votes cast. He has served on the School Board since 2010, including currently as vice president. This would have been his fifth term. He could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
The school bond issue won by a landslide 86.1%. The money will pay for building projects throughout the district, including new additions and renovations to help address Columbia’s growth.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said the win is a vote of confidence and trust.
“It’s been an honor to work with our board and our administration in our community to plan for that future,” he said, “and this bond election has been all about looking at the future and planning for growth, safety and accessibility.”
Stiepleman said planning and design work for the projects will begin in the coming months.
The ballot language says taxes are not expected to increase, remaining at $0.9719 per $100 in assessed valuation. The district will, however, collect more property tax revenue because assessed valuations are increasing.