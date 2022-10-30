Boone County residents will vote in the House District 44 race on Nov. 8.
The seat has been held by Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch since 2017.
Here are the candidates who will be on the ballot.
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 67
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Army veteran (1974-1977), musician, philosopher, a retired truck driver for Salvation Army and a retired farm hand for Missouri Rural Crisis Center.
Education: St. Charles High School; bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and doctorate in philosophy from MU.
Campaign website: daveraithelforthe44th.com/
Social media: Facebook
Background: Dave Raithel has been involved in the Columbia community and Democratic politics for over 40 years. The first campaign he worked on in Missouri was the first gubernatorial campaign of Joe Teasdale in 1972.
He says he is a small “d” Democrat who would work on sensible policy with Democrats and across the aisle.
“I am more committed to the principle of democracy than I am to the Democratic Party itself,” Raithel said.
Hometown: Hallsville
Age: 60
Party: Republican
Occupation: Legal assistant with Cline, Braddock, and Basinger Law Office in Columbia; owns Cheri Reisch Property Management.
Education: Hallsville High School; Certified Municipal Clerk and a Certified Court Administrator with MU.
Campaign website: cheri44.com/
Social media: Facebook
Background: Reisch has been the representative for the 44th district in the Missouri legislature since 2017. Before that, she was the mayor of Hallsville and the city clerk/court administrator of Hallsville. Reisch is currently on the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee and the Elections and Elected Officials Committee.
“I have a lifelong track record of getting things done. I look forward to serving my fourth and final term in the 44th District,” Reisch said. “Although, I will be losing Sturgeon and Clark areas, I am looking forward to representing Southern Boone County along with the Centralia and Hallsville areas.”
City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
