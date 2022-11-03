Two candidates with experience running a small business are squaring off to be the new representative for Missouri House District 47.
Democrat Adrian Plank ran his small business until the recession of 2008, in which he lost it, and joined a union. Republican John Martin worked his way up in his company, Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting, a 40 year old company.
The seat is open this year because redistricting put incumbent David Tyson Smith’s home into the 46th District, where he is unopposed for election.
Plank said he realized after his experience that bad public policy can hinder a business from growing. He said that this lack of good policy impacts those employees and smaller businesses.
“Those people at the bottom need representation, and I feel like I’m gonna be there,” Plank said.
Martin said that he wants the private sector to make its own decisions when it comes to the economy. He said that those in the sector should be able to have the freedom to function on their own.
“I’d say, limited government, and more freedom and power to the people that create and make decisions,” he said.
After the recession, Plank said he did not pay himself a wage for two years in order to keep his employees on the payroll.
“Those people should be taken care of first and foremost,” Plank said. “And so that will have a definite impact on how I legislate.”
Martin said that his experience in running a small business influences his policies in economics and emphasizing a thriving economy that attracts businesses to Missouri.
“I want to be a state that attracts business ,” Martin said, “and that our taxes and regulations aren’t so high.”
Core values
Martin has a master’s degree in divinity and served as a pastor in his local church.
He left his pastoral duties when he decided to take his leadership skills into government. He said that he wants to help lead the state with a sense of empathy, which he took from his pastoral background from talking to those with different situations within his congregation.
“The ability to lead people to make decisions, here’s a goal that we need to reach, let’s go for it,” Martin said.
Plank said that if he won, he would work to hold the Republican super majority in the Missouri General Assembly accountable and push back on their agenda. He also said that he would work to cinch down on super PACs in order to push his agenda forward.
“If we don’t do away with the dark money, and out of state money buying our politicians and our policy, we’re not going to be able to make those gains that we just lost,” Plank said.
Supporting strong schools is a top priority for Martin. He said that he supports MU, Stephens and Columbia colleges. He also emphasized the importance of strong trade schools.
“That’s a big mission of the university, as far as research and then they take that knowledge and spread it out into the community,” Martin said. “And that’s a vital role.”
Stance on Abortion Rights
Plank said that he places a big emphasis on human rights, whether that be trans rights, gay rights or women’s rights. Martin said he is a “pro-life candidate,” with the exception of when the mother’s life is at risk.
In a Sept. 30 article in Comobuz, Martin said that he would not make exceptions to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade abortion protections, which immediately led to a Missouri law that prevents abortion even in instances of rape and incest.
“But even with rape or incest, we should have good laws where a horrible crime is punished very, very strongly. But I say don’t then punish the baby. That’s an innocent life,” Martin said in the article.
In a press release from Plank’s campaign manager, Plank denounced Martin’s comments.
“He can hide behind excuses all he wants, but one thing is clear: John Martin believes that women – and young girls – should be forced to carry a pregnancy that is a result of rape or incest,” Plank said in the release. “He believes women should not be in control of making their own healthcare decisions.”
Martin responded to these comments in an email, reaffirming that he is pro-life and supports policies in line with that in regards to abortion rights.
“The only exception is when the life of the mother is at stake and a decision has to be made by the mother and her doctor,” Martin said.
Running a campaign
Plank has run unsuccessfully for the House twice in years past. Martin is a first-time candidate.
After years of running , Plank said he is hoping for a win. He said that this is the closest in this race than he has ever been. And though the journey has been long, he said that knocking on constituent’s doors and interacting with them is the best part of running a campaign.
“When you see their smiles on their face, and they know that you put in the work,” Plank said. “While you’re still trying to beat the bear after all these years it’s that rewarding to see people’s faces and their smile.”
Martin said that he enjoys the leadership aspect of running a campaign. He said that he hopes his leadership will advance the state and county in order to help his constituents enjoy their livelihoods.
“Leaders create a society and create a culture that either can really help people help our state to advance and be a place where people enjoy living,” Martin said.