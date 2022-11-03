Two candidates with experience running a small business are squaring off to be the new representative for Missouri House District 47.

Democrat Adrian Plank ran his small business until the recession of 2008, in which he lost it, and joined a union. Republican John Martin worked his way up in his company, Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting, a 40 year old company.

