As the sun rose Tuesday morning, Election Day had already brought long lines of voters to many polling sites throughout Boone County.
The scene was eerily quiet outside churches and schools. Voters, who started lining up well before polls opened at 6 a.m., were dressed for the chill, clutching cups of coffee and staring at their phones but rarely talking with one another. Generally, voters maintained the recommended social distance, faces wrapped in masks.
“We’re obviously taking all the COVID-19 procedures that are necessary for Boone County and social distancing," said Chad Hanner, poll supervisor at Forum Christian Church. Other than the precautions, he said the scene was reminiscent of the last presidential election.
"People were in line at 5:30, and since 6 o’clock we’ve had a line out to the street," Hanner said Tuesday morning.
The county clerk's office reported unofficial turnout as 69.9% of all eligible voters. Four years ago, total voter turnout was 78%.
At the ARC, election judge and Republican supervisor Karen Tompkins said the polls were busy and that people were lined up at 5:30. The stream of voters was steady, and workers inside took steps to keep them moving. Tompkins applauded the high school workers who were sanitizing voting equipment.
At Mizzou Arena, a central location opened by the Boone County Clerk's Office, early morning turnout was heavy. There were approximately 150 people of all ages lined up to vote at around 6:45 a.m., but the numbers began dwindling at around 7:45 a.m. as people seemed to be heading off to work.
As voters exited the building, they took selfies and chatted about the part they played in the election. Most voters walked out of the polling location wearing “I voted” stickers on their jackets.
At Benton Elementary, first-time voter Kimberly Ellsworth shared the sentiment. New voters, she said, "should soak up the moment."
Polls remain open until 7 p.m.
Reporters Hayley Vawter, Aaron Senk, Courtney Perrett, David Neumaier, Katrina Troy and Adam Jackson contributed to this report.