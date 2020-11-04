Voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, undoing key components of Clean Missouri, which voters passed only two years ago.
When final results rolled in, Amendment 3 had 51% of the votes statewide.
Lawmakers advanced the contentious proposal — on the ballot as Amendment 3 — in May after voters decided to change the state’s redistricting process in the 2018 election. Since then, opponents of Amendment 3 have characterized the move as a ploy to undo a ballot initiative that 62% of Missouri residents passed two years ago.
The 2018 “Clean Missouri” measure focused on ethics reform in Jefferson City, changing access to public records, limiting lobbying power, reducing campaign finance contributions and — most contentiously — creating a new redistricting process that would empower a state demographer to play a key role in the process.
The Amendment 3 proposal on this year’s ballot eliminates the role of a “nonpartisan state demographer” and changes redistricting metrics for drawing maps. It reinstitutes much of the system that was in place prior to Clean Missouri, with a few key adjustments.
Adrian Plank, who lost his bid for the 47th House District, said the amendment will make it harder to “hold Republicans accountable.”
“You know, they say that Missouri is a 50/50 state,” Plank said. “Republicans have two-thirds of the representation.”
Judy Baker, who fell to Republican incumbent Sen. Caleb Rowden, said, “Now, maps will be drawn by politicians.”
Rowden said he thinks Amendment 3 provides a better path forward for the state. Rowden added that if voters had rejected it and kept Clean Missouri, “we would’ve moved ahead with the language the way that was passed in 2018.”
Democrat Martha Stevens, of the 46th House District, said “It is clear that Republicans want to pick their voters."
"Whether it is a president saying we should stop counting votes when he is ahead, or a party pushing to not count people in redistricting, Republicans know that when we count every vote and hear every voice, they lose," she said. "It's a tragic disappointment that Amendment 3 passed.”
Any changes to the redistricting process had to be made this year, because the process coincides with the 2020 Census. Those numbers will be used to redraw district boundaries.
Supporters and opponents disagreed as to whether the Clean Missouri changes will make the process less political or if it will result in districts that better reflect the population.
In a statement, the campaign against Amendment 3 said, “We are very disappointed that the politicians' lies and deception were effective enough to pass Amendment 3.”
“Nevertheless, we are committed to ensuring as fair an outcome as possible when new maps are drawn in 2021,” the statement read. “Amendment 3 was written to allow for truly radical gerrymandering, but it does not require it. The broad, bipartisan coalition that passed the Clean Missouri Amendment will be active and engaged in the 2021 redistricting process to ensure that voters and communities come first in new maps, not politicians.”
Opponents of Amendment 3 have traded barbs in court and on the campaign trail regarding transparency of the data driving the map-making process and the degree to which citizens can contest maps in court.
Liberty Alliance USA, a conservative coalition supporting the amendment, said in a statement that "Despite millions of dollars of out-of-state dark money bankrolled by George Soros, Eric Holder, and a Texas billionaire couple, Missourians stood strong for local representation."
“Missourians should rest easy today after securing a victory for local representation, fair maps, and ethics reform in Jefferson City. George Soros attempted to buy Missouri’s legislature, but Missourians saw through the Clean Missouri scam,” said Liberty Alliance Executive Director Chris Vas.
"Despite being outspent by more than 20-1 this election and over 40-1 over the past four years, the voters have clearly spoken and the will of the people should be respected," he said.
Amendment 1
Voters rejected Amendment 1, which would have implemented term limits to several statewide elected offices that didn’t have them. The amendment was losing 53% to 47% with almost all precincts counted.
It would have limited the positions of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to two terms. Similar constraints have already been placed on the governor and treasurer.
Sarah Catlin, who manages a doctor’s office in Columbia, opposed the amendment.
“I think we have term limits, and it’s called an election,” said Catlin, who worked on Baker’s campaign. “We have opportunities to replace people. I’ve seen what term limits have done at the statehouse. Now it seems like the lobbyists are the only ones that know how things work and are running the whole show.”