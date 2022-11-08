 Skip to main content
Voices and scenes from the polls: Boone County voters cast their ballots

Boone County voters began trickling into polling places early Tuesday morning to select both county and statewide officials, as well as decide the fate of five constitutional amendments. 

The Boone County polls for the 2022 midterm elections opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The lunar eclipse rises over

The lunar eclipse rises over the Missouri flag, the American flag and the MU flag, on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. 
Bill O’Neill, left, gets his ballot

Bill O’Neill, left, gets his ballot as volunteers Sam Goodfellow and Heather Lewandowski prepare new ballots on Tuesday at Columbia Public Library in Columbia. O’Neil said he was concerned about the abortion ruling, false narratives, election interference and programs limiting voting.
Ashland residents vote in the midterm elections

Ashland residents vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday at the Southern Boone County Senior Center in Ashland. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Kelli Hopkins observes the polling process

Kelli Hopkins observes the polling process on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Hopkins serves as a watcher during the elections.
A polling location sign directs

A polling location sign directs voters on Tuesday to the Southern Boone YMCA in Ashland. The YMCA is the newest polling location in Ashland.
Alice Geller, right, and Ken Bishop initial ballots

Alice Geller, right, and Ken Bishop initial ballots to hand to voters on Tuesday at the Southern Boone County Senior Center in Ashland. As representatives of both parties, Geller and Bishop verify ballots for voting.
Syrus Duffy fills in a ballot

Syrus Duffy fills in a ballot on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. "It’s important to vote, especially (on) local actions," Duffy said.
Residents vote in the midterm elections

Residents vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday at the Southern Boone YMCA in Ashland. After redistricting, the YMCA was added as a fourth polling location for residents.
Blake Willoughby scans his ballot

Blake Willoughby scans his ballot on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. "It’s one of our most important rights in the country," Willoughby said. "It’s important to have our voices heard about who we want to be our representatives."
