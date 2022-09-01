Voter ID changes prompt awareness campaign

"That we see something, hear something, that encourages us to take part in a mighty work for this community.”
So went the prayer that opened a meeting of the Columbia NAACP on Tuesday evening. The mighty work in question? Voter registration.
In May, the Missouri legislature passed House Bill 1878, which went into effect Sunday. The new law tightens voter ID requirements across the state, and also includes a provision requiring anyone who registers more than 10 voters in an election cycle to register with the Secretary of State’s office as a voter registration solicitor.
The NAACP meeting, which included representatives of partner organizations including the League of Women Voters and several local churches, focused on how these new obstacles would impact their work with registering voters and increasing voter turnout.
The coalition of organizations is hoping to register at least 500 voters by the time voter registration closes on Oct. 12.
“The NAACP has always done voter registration,” said Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia NAACP, who led the meeting. “In 2000, we launched a campaign, and we registered more people, in the state of Missouri, than anybody in the nation, percentage-wise.”
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon and state Rep. David Tyson Smith also discussed the new law and how to continue with voter outreach.
“Previously, you could just show up and have a picnic or a voter registration drive, people would come out, and you’d say, ‘Hey, go hand out voter registration packets,’ and everyone would take 10 or 15. You can’t do that anymore,” Smith said. “Unless you register first.”
“The idea is to slow it down,” he said. “The party in power does not want everyone to vote; they want to slow it down. There’s no good reason for this.”
Republican state officials have promoted the changes as a means of providing greater security and ensuring integrity around the elections.
Secretary of State John Ashcroft recently began a statewide campaign to educate voters on the new law, and public service announcements on the new requirements will begin in September. The Secretary of State’s office is also providing free assistance to Missourians who need to secure copies of identifying documents in order to acquire a nondriver’s license.
“This law increases election security and transparency, and instills confidence that a vote will count if cast,” said Ashcroft in a press release. “This is about being proactive rather than reactive — we want to look at coming elections and make sure it is hard to cheat but easy to vote.”
Most important to the majority of voters will be the new voter ID requirements.
Previously, acceptable voter IDs included expired driver’s licenses, utility bills and student IDs; anything that demonstrated identity and Missouri residency.
With the passage of H.B. 1878, though, voters will need to have a valid photo ID issued by the state or federal government, which has an expiration date, in order to cast a ballot at the polls. Expired IDs will only be accepted if they expired after the last general election (Nov. 3, 2020).
As a result of the new law, voters will now need to have either a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, or a federal photo ID such as a passport or military ID in order to vote. Voters who do not possess an ID that satisfies the requirements can cast a provisional ballot. Their signature must then be verified by a bipartisan panel before their vote can be counted.
“That’s designed to combat voter impersonation,” Smith told the gathering. “The only point of that is if there’s someone impersonating someone else. There hasn’t been one case of voter impersonation prosecuted in Missouri.”
A lawsuit is currently being brought by the ACLU of Missouri on behalf of the state chapters of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, challenging the law. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two impacted Missouri voters, D. Rene Powell and Kimberly Morgan, who claim that under the new law they will no longer be able to vote without investing significant time and resources into securing new IDs.
“So-called Voter ID laws have always been a part of a deceitful agenda by politicians in power to stoke fear and reduce participation of registered voters in elections without evidence of a problem,” Luz María Henríquez, executive director of the ACLU of Missouri, said in a news release.
“This new law will disenfranchise Missourians, particularly people of color, people with limited income, rural Missourians and voters with disabilities,” she said. “These unnecessary and burdensome legal obstacles put in place by Missouri’s lawmakers are unconstitutional.”
Nondriver’s licenses are an alternative for many who do not have a Missouri driver’s license, but may not be an option for some voters. For instance, out-of-state students who have a driver’s license from their home state will not be able to obtain a Missouri nondriver’s license without having their existing driver’s license invalidated.
“I would not encourage anybody that has an out-of-state license to switch it for a nondriver’s license, because then they won’t be able to drive,” Lennon said.
D. Rene Powell, one of the plaintiffs in the ACLU lawsuit, formerly voted with her expired nondriver’s license. With the passage of the new law, Powell, who is disabled and relies on public transit, argues in the lawsuit that she will need to arrange transportation to the DMV and acquire the documents needed to renew her license, which must include proof of identity, lawful status, social security number and Missouri residency, in order to vote.
“It’s a challenge, at this point, to get information out to people in time for the election, that there’s been these changes with regard to what kind of identification is going to be okay for them to show in order to be able to vote,” said Jenna Redel, a candidate for Boone County treasurer who was at the NAACP meeting.