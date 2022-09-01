 Skip to main content
Voter ID changes prompt awareness campaign

"That we see something, hear something, that encourages us to take part in a mighty work for this community.”

So went the prayer that opened a meeting of the Columbia NAACP on Tuesday evening. The mighty work in question? Voter registration.

Mary Ratliff speaks to voters

Mary Ratliff speaks to voters Tuesday at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. Ratliff is the Columbia NAACP president.
Brianna Lennon speaks to residents about voting

Brianna Lennon speaks to residents about voting Tuesday at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. Lennon has served as the Boone County Clerk since 2018.
Columbia residents gather to discuss Voter ID rights

Columbia residents gather to discuss Voter ID rights Tuesday at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. The event was hosted by the local NAACP in an attempt to educate voters.
Tracey Bush-Cook hands out voter information flyers to community members

Tracey Bush-Cook hands out voter information to community members Tuesday at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. The flyers included a visual representation of what forms of ID are now accepted when voting.
Karlee Seek listens to information about voting rights

Karlee Seek listens to information about voting rights Tuesday at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. The event was hosted by the NAACP in an attempt to educate voters on the new state voter ID laws that have come into effect.

