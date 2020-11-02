With Election Day approaching, the Missourian compiled answers to common questions about voting and the election.
If you want to review the candidates and issues on the ballot, take a look at the Missourian voters guide and download a pdf to take with you to the polls.
How do I find my polling place?
You can look up your polling place online. You also should have received a sample ballot by mail or email.
Where else can I vote?
All Boone County residents can vote at Mizzou Arena and the Boone County Government Center.
When are the polls open?
6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What if I’m still in line when polls close?
You will still be able to vote if you are in line by 7 p.m.
What ID is required to vote in person?
One of the following:
- A Boone County voter ID card.
- A driver’s license.
- Any state-issued ID card.
- A birth certificate.
- Any ID card issued by a college, university or vocational/technical school.
- A passport.
- A Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare card.
- Any other ID issued by the federal government.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that contains your name and address.
What safety measures will be in place at the polls?
Social distancing requirements will be enforced at polling places, and poll workers will be behind Plexiglass and wearing masks and/or face shields. Voters are encouraged to wear masks, and locations will have extra masks available.
What if I requested a mail-in or absentee ballot but now want to vote in person?
You can still vote in person, but call the County Clerk’s Office to cancel your absentee ballot ahead of time to avoid long delays at the polls. (Election officials must verify you haven’t already sent in a ballot.)
What should I expect for results on Election Night?
The Associated Press reports some states begin counting early votes as they come in. Some wait until Election Day or even after polls close. Some key states count absentee ballots only if they are postmarked by Election Day. Elsewhere, ballots can arrive as late as Nov. 13, as is the case in Ohio.
Some states have enough experience that their counts usually go quickly and smoothly. Other counts are more problematic. Florida and North Carolina are two battleground states that have, historically, done well at counting and posting the results of mail ballots on election night.
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are prohibited by state law from processing mail ballots until Election Day. It can be a cumbersome process, and since neither state has experience counting as many ballots as are expected this year, it may be days before their results are known.
With more Democrats than Republicans voting early, the pace of how votes are reported is also important. Some states will release early votes before the Election Day tallies. That can make the first numbers shown on the screen appear deceptive, said Steve Kornacki, elections guru at MSNBC.
The New York Times reported the deadlines for every state. According to the Times, Missouri officials expect 99% of votes will be counted by noon Nov. 4. Ballots in Missouri must be received by Election Day.