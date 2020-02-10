Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon is keeping the Boone County Clerk's office open on Feb. 12 in a last effort to increase voter registration, despite other Boone County offices closing due to Lincoln's Birthday.

With just three days left to register for the March 10 presidential primary, Lennon is encouraging as many people as possible to register, including students.

Download PDF Mark your calenders: Here are the dates to know in 2020

According to previous Missourian reporting, MU’s 2016 voter turnout was 1.5 points below the nationwide average for student voter turnout.

Lennon notes that MU students who live out of state can still register to vote in Boone County. However, students must keep in mind that they can only be registered to vote in one place at one time. 

If students would like to vote in their local elections at home, absentee ballots are the best option, according to Lennon. 

Lennon has already been working on raising voter registration by implementing several social media campaigns, including "Why Vote Wednesday," according to previous Missourian reporting

"It's been interesting to hear the reasons why people vote," Lennon said.

According to Lennon, "Why Vote Wednesday" has been a campaign that has "been resonating with people."

Elections on tap this year include the March 10 presidential primary, the April 7 general municipal election, the Aug. 4 primary for Missouri Secretary of State and the Nov. 3 presidential and general election, according to previous Missourian reporting

If you want to do more than just vote on election day, "We're still looking for poll workers," Lennon said.

Information for becoming a poll worker can be found on the Boone County Clerk's website, or by calling the Boone County Clerk at 573-886-4375.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, spring 2020 Studying investigative journalism and political science Reach me at lk63f@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.