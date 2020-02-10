Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon is keeping the Boone County Clerk's office open on Feb. 12 in a last effort to increase voter registration, despite other Boone County offices closing due to Lincoln's Birthday.
With just three days left to register for the March 10 presidential primary, Lennon is encouraging as many people as possible to register, including students.
According to previous Missourian reporting, MU’s 2016 voter turnout was 1.5 points below the nationwide average for student voter turnout.
Lennon notes that MU students who live out of state can still register to vote in Boone County. However, students must keep in mind that they can only be registered to vote in one place at one time.
If students would like to vote in their local elections at home, absentee ballots are the best option, according to Lennon.
Lennon has already been working on raising voter registration by implementing several social media campaigns, including "Why Vote Wednesday," according to previous Missourian reporting.
"It's been interesting to hear the reasons why people vote," Lennon said.
According to Lennon, "Why Vote Wednesday" has been a campaign that has "been resonating with people."
Elections on tap this year include the March 10 presidential primary, the April 7 general municipal election, the Aug. 4 primary for Missouri Secretary of State and the Nov. 3 presidential and general election, according to previous Missourian reporting.
If you want to do more than just vote on election day, "We're still looking for poll workers," Lennon said.
Information for becoming a poll worker can be found on the Boone County Clerk's website, or by calling the Boone County Clerk at 573-886-4375.