In cooperation with Race Matters, Friends and CoMo For Progress, local activist Brittany Brandt will host a voter registration and education event, according to a press release.
The event will have an emphasis on Black citizens, who have often been victims of voter suppression, and will attempt to teach new voters how to register, how to vote and what will be on the August ballot.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stephens Lake Park amphitheater.
"I decided to do this because I struggle at the polls and I think if we as Black people knew what we were voting for and who is running for office it would promote more Black votes and eventually the black votes will matter and it wouldn't automatically be given because we would be educated about the process and able to hold local politicians accountable," Brandt said in the press release.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon and Andrew Hutchinson from the organization Missouri Jobs with Justice will also be there to give presentations and answer questions, the release said.