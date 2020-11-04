Voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, undoing key components of Clean Missouri, which voters passed only two years ago.
With most precincts reporting, Amendment 3 had 50.7% of the vote statewide.
Lawmakers advanced the contentious proposal — on the ballot as Amendment 3 — in May after voters decided to change the state’s redistricting process in the 2018 election. Since then, opponents of Amendment 3 have characterized the move as a ploy to undo a ballot initiative that 62% of Missouri residents passed two years ago.
The 2018 “Clean Missouri” measure focused on ethics reform in Jefferson City, changing access to public records, limiting lobbying power, reducing campaign finance contributions and — most contentiously — creating a new redistricting process that would empower a state demographer to play a key role in the process.
The Amendment 3 proposal on this year’s ballot eliminates the role of a “nonpartisan state demographer” and changes redistricting metrics for drawing maps. It reinstitutes much of the system that was in place prior to Clean Missouri, with a few key adjustments.
Adrian Plank, who lost his bid for the 47th House District, said the amendment will make it harder to “hold Republicans accountable.”
“You know, they say that Missouri is a 50/50 state," Plank said. "Republicans have two-thirds of the representation."
Judy Baker, who fell to Republican incumbent Sen. Caleb Rowden, said, "Now, maps will be drawn by politicians.”
Rowden said he thinks Amendment 3 provides a better path forward for the state. Rowden added that if voters had rejected it and kept Clean Missouri, “we would’ve moved ahead with the language the way that was passed in 2018.”
Any changes to the redistricting process had to be made this year because the process coincides with the 2020 Census. Those numbers will be used to redraw district boundaries.
Supporters and opponents disagreed as to whether the Clean Missouri changes will make the process less political or if it will result in districts that better reflect the population. Opponents of Amendment 3 have traded barbs in court and on the campaign trail regarding transparency of the data driving the map-making process and the degree to which citizens can contest maps in court.
Amendment 1
Voters rejected Amendment 1, which would have implemented term limits to several statewide elected offices that didn't have them. The amendment was losing 53% to 47% with almost all precincts counted.
It would have limited the positions of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to two terms. Similar constraints have already been placed on the governor and treasurer.
Sarah Catlin, who manages a doctor's office in Columbia, opposed the amendment.
"I think we have term limits, and it’s called an election," said Catlin, who worked on Baker's campaign. "We have opportunities to replace people. I’ve seen what term limits have done at the statehouse. Now it seems like the lobbyists are the only ones that know how things work and are running the whole show."