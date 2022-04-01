Columbia voters go to the polls Tuesday in a season of change, charged with electing a new mayor and at least one new member to both City Council and School Board.
Brian Treece's decision not to seek re-election as mayor after serving two terms pushed this year's election into a special category. Five candidates announced for the position, with one, Maria Oropallo, withdrawing from the race on March 12.
Voters will choose a mayor from Barbara Buffaloe, former city sustainability manager; Randy Minchew, local businessman and previous candidate for council, David Seamon, a Columbia School Board member who would be the city's first Black mayor, and Tanya Heath, who operates a health and wellness business.
The election to the three-year term is determined by who gets the most votes; there is no runoff. That process prompted some public school employees to write Buffaloe, Seamon and Heath recently urging two of them to step down out of fear that the three progressive candidates would split votes and hand the seat to Minchew, a conservative.
Voters in the Fourth Ward will be electing a new council member, as current officeholder Ian Thomas is not seeking re-election. The candidates are Nick Foster, a retired former executive with the nonprofit Voluntary Action Center, and Erica Pefferman, who owns a local media company.
Third Ward Council member Karl Skala is seeking election to a fifth term and is opposed by community activist Roy Lovelady.
For the Columbia School Board, four candidates are seeking two available seats for three-year terms. Voters will select two new board members from Adam Burks, safety facilities manager at Midway USA; Andrea Lisenby, parent of three school age children; Suzette Waters, a registered dental hygienist and school volunteer; and incumbent Blake Willoughby, an educational researcher.
There are two ballot measures Columbia voters are being asked to approve:
- An $80 million school bond issue for Columbia Public Schools to be used for construction of two elementary schools, infrastructure improvements and renovations at the Columbia Area Career Center, among other projects.
- A proposition for a new use tax on online purchases that is projected to provide an additional $5.6 million to the general fund. The tax has the effect of applying the local sales tax on online purchases.
Mayoral candidates
City Council Third Ward candidates
City Council Ward Four candidates
City Issues
There are several key issues that candidates have discussed in forums and through their campaigns. Here is a recap of the issues and how candidates have said they will approach them.
Columbia School Board
School Board issues
The Missourian asked school board candidates to weigh in on several issues for the school district. Here are their responses: