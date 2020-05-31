Here's some information you need to know to make sure you know when, where and how to vote in the upcoming municipal election.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For information on your polling place and sample ballot, go to the Boone County Clerk's website.
There are three options for presenting identification at the polls. Here is the information from the Boone County Clerk's Office about the identification needed.
Below, we've compiled a list of stories on the candidates in each race on the ballot to help you make informed decisions.
City Council — First Ward
Pat Fowler, 60, is running for the Columbia City Council the first time. Fowler first became active in Columbia affairs in 2003, when the poor condition of a city-maintained parking lot threatened to cause flooding in the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association where she lives. She addressed the problem at City Council meetings and with city leaders. She is currently a member of Columbia Historic Preservation Commission, which she chairs, and has held several other leadership roles on varying community organizations. Healthy neighborhoods are at the core of Fowler’s campaign. Helping residents reduce their carbon footprints and using environment design to curb crime are also important to Fowler. She works as a business manager for Farm and Home Structures, a small construction company.
Greg Pierson, 19, is running for the Columbia City Council for the first time. Pierson is a rising sophomore at MU studying business and political science, and he is originally from Clayton. Pierson canvassed for Democratic candidates in 2018, and during his senior year of high school, he pushed for the Clayton school board to establish a student seat, which it did. He now holds multiple leadership roles on campus, and he wants to engage students more and show that their voices are necessary and valuable in the community.
Mark Anderson, 51, is running for City Council for the first time. Anderson has worked in a variety of jobs and prioritized taking care of his children, three of whom live with him. Anderson, who was homeless for a few months in the early 2000s, said he believes the city needs to develop a concrete plan to put people in housing “where they can function.” Part of that, he said, is creating a bus system with more stops that would alleviate the stress of getting to doctor’s appointments or grocery stores. Anderson owns his a landscaping business.
Matt Pitzer is running unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of 11 standardized questions from the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. The questions are as follows, their answers can be found by clicking the links:
1. The city has several ongoing affordable housing programs and is working with the Columbia Community Land Trust to develop small amounts of affordable housing in the central city. What more do you think the city can and should do to increase the availability of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income residents?
2. Despite what appears to be community consensus about the importance of a reliable public transportation system in Columbia, the City Council has continued to cut back on bus service and has struggled to find a successful model. What are your ideas for establishing a fiscally sound and reliable public transportation service?
3. Columbia recorded 12 firearm homicides last year, the most since 2001.This included a period in September during which five gun-related deaths occurred in only 10 days. What more do you think police — and the community — can do to curb this violence?
4. The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council continue to wrestle with how to regulate short-term rentals such as those advertised through Airbnb. What do you think should be the primary components of a comprehensive short-term rental ordinance?
5. What priorities specific to your ward, not covered by the previous questions, would you pursue if elected to the council?
7. The city and county Planning and Zoning commissions are in the early stages of establishing a West Area Plan that would guide development of a nearly 30-square-mile area west of the city limits. What obstacles/issues do you believe need to be addressed as part of that plan?
8. The city has undertaken several central-city sanitary sewer projects in recent months. Are you satisfied with the progress the sewer utility is making in replacing and repairing sewer lines in the central city, and where do you think the remaining priorities lie?
9. The City Council in June 2019 passed the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which established the goal of reaching 100% clean, renewable energy in the city by 2035. What do you believe is the best course of action to achieve that goal?
10. The city is seeking proposals from firms to conduct a performance audit of city finances. Do you support a performance audit and, if so, which areas of city finances do you think should be scrutinized first?
11. What is your assessment of the city’s response thus far to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what do you believe are the best strategies going forward for dealing with the revenue and budgeting challenges the virus presents?
Columbia School Board
Four candidates are running for three spots on the Columbia School Board.
Incumbent Jonathan Sessions, 37, is running for a fifth term on the Columbia School Board. A Hickman High School graduate, Sessions has been a member of the board since 2010 and currently serves as the board's vice president. As a member of the board he wants to ensure more opportunities for students post-high school and continue to give back to the community that raised him. Sessions is the owner of Gravity, a local technology support business.
Chris Horn, 35, is running for a seat on the Columbia School Board for the first time. Horn's wife is a teacher at Ridgeway Elementary School and his inspiration for improving early childhood education is having three children. After attending a leadership conference with Sessions, he saw that he could make a difference with the time and resources he has. Horn's platform is built on three main pillars: early childhood education, equity and inclusion, and teachers’ working conditions. He works as a reinsurance manager at Shelter Insurance.
Incumbent Helen Wade, 44, is seeking reelection for a fourth term on the Columbia School Board. Wade has been a member of the board since 2011 and serves as the board's president. Her daughter Nora attends Rock Bridge High School. Wade wants to further communication from the board to parents and students and solve the board's problems practically. She works as a family lawyer and is a partner and owner at Harper, Evans, Wade & Netemeyer.
David Seamon, 31, is running for a seat on the Columbia School Board for the first time. Seamon attended Rock Bridge High School for three years and two of three of his children attend district schools. His wife, Nicole, also attended Rock Bridge. Seamon's father died before his senior year of high school, the same year he became a father of his first child. He said he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for help given by Rock Bridge teachers and counselors. He wants to give back to the community that helped him finish high school, as well as ensure current students have the same opportunities he did. Seamon works as an operations manager at Scholastic.
The Missourian sent eight questions to the four Columbia School Board candidates. The questions were the result of community feedback and topics that have come up in the Missourian's K-12 reporting. The questions are as follows:
1. How would you work to address the achievement gaps that exist between low-income or minority students compared to their peers?
2. What would be your two biggest priorities as a School Board member?
3. Concerns about seclusion rooms and restraint policies have come up locally and in the state legislature. Does the district's seclusion and restraint policy, which was revised in December, align with your views on education?
4. Would you be in support of allowing IEP and 504 meetings to be recorded? Why or why not?
5. Would you advocate for ending out-of-school suspensions? Why or why not?
6. What will you do to ensure that accessibility concerns continue to be addressed?
7. Should the district do more to make schools more inclusive for LGBTQ+ students? If so, what?
8. In a perfect world, what would a public K-12 school district look like?
Their answers can be read in this Q&A. Answers from incumbent Helen Wade were not available.
School Bond Issue
In addition to voting on school board and city council members, voters in the June 2 election will decide on a $20 million bond issue requested by the Columbia Public School District to fund building additions and renovations for a middle school, among other projects. Taxes are not expected to increase with the bond.