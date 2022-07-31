Voting Details

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information on polling places, times and which precinct a voter lives in can be found on the Boone County Clerk website, www.showmeboone.com/clerk/, under the “Where Do I Vote” tab. A list of polling places and a map of polling precincts can be found on that site.

Voter ID requirements

Citizens will be required to present a form of valid ID to cast their vote. Valid forms of ID include Missouri-issued driver and non-driver’s licenses, a valid U.S. passport or a valid military ID. Other options include providing the same form of identification you used in previous elections, including a Boone County voter ID card, state and federal identification cards, or state college and university IDs. Utility bills, bank statements, government checks, paychecks, and government documents, provided they include your name and current address. Out of state licenses, expired Missouri licenses, expired passports, birth certificates and social security cards will also be accepted.

Provisional ballots

If a voter does not have an acceptable form of identification, that person may still cast a ballot. However, that vote will only be counted if the voter returns to the same polling location before polls close on election day to provide an acceptable form of ID, or if poll workers can match the voter's signature to previous ballots.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots can be cast in person up to 5 p.m. on Monday in Room 236 of the Boone County Government Center. All mail-in ballots must be returned to the County Clerk’s office by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.