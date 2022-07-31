Boone County voters will cast their votes Tuesday in races ranging from local elections to congressional and Senate primaries. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website.
U.S. Senate
Leading the ballot is the U.S. Senate primary. Incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt chose not to seek reelection, resulting in a field of 21 Republican candidates and 11 Democrats running for the seat.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has a voters guide in coordination with the League of Women Voters to review the Senate candidates in each party.
The Republican and Democratic nominees will go on to face independent John Wood, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party nominee Paul Venable in November.
U.S. House
After the implementation of a new congressional map, Boone County is now split between the 3rd and 4th congressional districts.
In the 3rd District, incumbent Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer is running for reelection against three other Republican candidates: Brandon Wilkinson, Dustin Hill and Richard Skwira Jr.
On the Democratic side, four candidates are running: Jon Karlen, Bethany Mann, Andrew Daly and Dylan Durrwachter.
In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler is vacating the seat to run for U.S. Senate. There are seven candidates running in the Republican primary: Rick Brattin, Taylor Burks, William "Bill" Irwin, Mark Alford, Kalena Bruce, Kyle LaBrue and Jim "Soupy" Campbell. The winner will face off against Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr in November.
Read the Republican candidates' stances on foreign policy, taxes and government spending, and abortion and social issues.
State Auditor
Incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway announced in June 2021 that she would not be seeking reelection. Two Republicans are running for the position: state Rep. David Gregory and state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The winner on Tuesday will go on to face Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr. in November.
State Representative
After redistricting, there are five state House districts in Boone County. The only contested race on Tuesday is the Democratic primary in House District 47. Two candidates are running: union carpenter Adrian Plank and social services advocate Chimene Schwach.
The winner will face Republican John Martin in November. Incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye is ineligible to run for reelection due to term limits.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner
Incumbent Democrat Dan Atwill announced in September that he would not seek reelection after serving in the position for 11 years. Two Republicans are running for the position: construction business owners Connie Leipard and James "Jimmy" Pounds.
The winner will face former state Rep. Kip Kendrick, a Democrat, in the general election.
Boone County Recorder of Deeds
Incumbent Democrat Nora Dietzel announced in February that she would not seek reelection. Three Democrats are running in the primary for the party nomination: deputy recorder of deeds Shannon Martin, former MU Athletics administrator Bob Nolte and legislative staffer Nick Knoth.
The winner of the primary will face off against Republican Shamon Jones in the general election in November.
Associate Judge for Circuit 13 Division 10
Circuit 13 Family Court Judge Leslie Schneider is not seeking reelection. Two Democrats are running for the seat: family law attorney Angela Peterson and former public defender Kayla Jackson-Williams. The winner will run unopposed in November.
Columbia Ward 3 Special Election
Tuesday will feature a rematch between incumbent Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala and community activist Roy Lovelady. Both candidates initially ran in the April 5 municipal election, but the race ended in a tie. The winner of the runoff Tuesday will be sworn in at the Aug. 15 council meeting.