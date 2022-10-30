VOTERS GUIDE: What's on your ballot for Missouri, Boone County races

Boone County voters will cast their votes Nov. 8 in races ranging from county offices and state house representatives to U.S. congressional representatives and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website.
There will be four alternative central polling places:
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Hearnes Center, 700 E. Stadium Blvd.
- Friendship Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane.
- Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.
A new state law requires voters to have a valid photo ID with an expiration date issued by either the federal government or the state of Missouri.
This means voters need to have either a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, or a passport or other federal identification, such as a military ID.
Expired IDs will only be accepted if they expired after the date of the last general election, or Nov. 2, 2020.
Registered voters who do not have a valid ID will be able to vote using a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by a bipartisan committee and will be counted if the signature on them matches the signature on the voter’s registration record.
Jonathan Dine, Libertarian
This year’s race marks Dine’s fourth time running for the U.S. Senate. His most successful run was in 2012, when he captured over 6% of the vote.
Dine describes himself as socially liberal and fiscally conservative. His top legislative priorities are instituting congressional term limits, balancing the federal budget, ending foreign wars and ending the war on drugs.
Eric Schmitt, Republican
Schmitt served in the Missouri Senate from 2009 to 2017, representing Missouri’s 15th District. During his tenure, he worked to cut taxes and limited the amount of money that municipalities could raise through traffic violations. After serving his term limit, he became Missouri state treasurer, where he cut business regulations and launched ShowMeCheckbook.com, which provides public data on state spending, state revenues, payroll, debt obligations and cash flow.
As attorney general, he used lawsuits to support policies from the Trump administration and push back against actions by the Biden administration. He also filed lawsuits challenging local COVID-19 restrictions.
Trudy Busch Valentine, Democrat
Busch Valentine is a fourth-generation Missourian who, prior to this race, had no political experience. She is an heiress to the Anheuser-Busch family fortune, which Forbes magazine reported as $17.6 billion in 2020.
Her priorities, if elected, include codifying abortion rights, expanding LGBTQ discrimination protection and reforming government ethics by banning legislators from taking money from corporate PACs and lobbying. Busch Valentine’s own campaign is largely self-funded. Out of the $7.69 million in total contributions, she contributed $6.35 million.
She also wants to prohibit China from purchasing Missouri farmland, and she’s been a vocal critic of Schmitt’s hand in passing a 2013 bill that allowed up to 1% of Missouri land to be bought by foreign entities.
Paul Venable, Constitution
Venable left the Republican Party for the Constitution Party in 2004. After serving as chairman of the Idaho Constitution Party, he moved to Missouri in late 2017 and became chairman of the Missouri Constitution Party the next year.
Venable’s platform is informed by a strict interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. He believes full compliance with the U.S. Constitution is imperative to solving all major issues. He believes the 2020 election was constitutionally illegitimate, and his immediate legislative priority is overturning it.
Constitutional Amendments
Marijuana Legalization Amendment 3
A “yes” vote legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri.
A “no” vote keeps recreational marijuana prohibited under Missouri law.
If Amendment 3 passes, the sale, possession, use and purchase of marijuana will become legal for adults over the age of 21. The state will also issue registration cards and limits for individual cultivation of marijuana.
Amendment 3 passing will automatically release Missourians with non-felony marijuana-related offenses from incarceration or parole and probation, and expunge those offenses from their records.
Those with felony marijuana convictions will be able to petition the court system for release, as well as to expunge their records.
The state will also establish a lottery system to award licenses and certifications that will be divided equally among congressional districts.
The state will also impose a 6% tax on the retail price of marijuana. This is expected to provide the state with $7.9 million initially and at least $40.8 million annually. Local governments within the state are also expected to have revenues of $13.8 million annually, according to projections from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Municipal Securities Amendment 1
A “yes” vote will give the state treasurer power to invest in high-rated municipal securities and bonds. The change is projected to increase state revenue by $2 million annually and local government revenue by $34,000 annually, with no direct cost to the state.
A “no” vote will retain restrictions on the state treasurer’s investing authority.
The Missouri House voted 156-1, and the Senate voted 32-0 to put the amendment on the ballot.
Kansas City Police Funding Amendment 4
A “yes” vote gives the Missouri General Assembly the power to increase the minimum funding provided to police forces established by the state board of police commissioners.
This amendment only applies to the Kansas City Police Department. The department was placed under state board of police commissioners in 1939 and is the only local police department in Missouri under state control.
A “no” vote retains the funding for the Kansas City Police Department.
Missouri National Guard Amendment 5
A “yes” vote for the Missouri National Guard, which is currently under the Missouri Department of Safety, will create its own department. The department will be headed by an adjutant general, who is appointed by and serves under the direction of the governor.
A “no” vote would keep the Missouri National Guard under the Department of Public Safety.
The amendment will have no impact on taxes, but it would cost the state government $132,000 annually.
Constitutional Convention Question
The constitutional convention question is on the Missouri ballot every 20 years. A “yes” vote means the governor will call a convention to revisit and amend the state Constitution. If that convention makes any changes, they would be put to a statewide vote.
A “no” vote would mean no constitutional convention. The last constitutional convention in Missouri was held in 1944.
The district has been redrawn to include the southern half of Boone county, including the MU campus.
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Luetkemeyer is the incumbent representative for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District. He was elected to Congress in 2008 after several years as a state representative in the Missouri legislature. Throughout his years in Congress, he has served on the House Financial Services Committee, the House Committee on Small Business and the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Luetkemeyer is married and has three children.
Bethany Mann
Throughout her career, Mann has worked as a technology specialist with a focus on research and regulatory compliance in industries such as agriculture and energy. She has served on the executive boards of the Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Consortium and the Kansas Laboratory Education Association.
Mann is married with children and is expecting another child in February 2023.
The 4th District seat has been held by Republican Vicky Hartzler since 2011. Hartzler put in a bid for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s open seat and lost in the GOP primary to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Mark Alford, Republican
Before running for office, Alford worked as a conservative reporter and co-anchor for FOX4 News and was previously an anchor for Fox and NBC news affiliates in Texas. If elected, he plans to focus on issues such as rural broadband and labor shortages in Boone County. Alford plans to be, “a strong conservative voice for Missouri,” according to his campaign website, and hopes hopes that every farmer in Boone County can have access to broadband.
Randy Langkraehr, Libertarian
Langkraehr’s campaign is mainly focused financial issues. One issue he focuses on within his campaign is the trillions of dollars in debt that he says the U.S. government has yet to pay off. He believes the country should have a stronger financial responsibility.
Jack Truman, Democrat
Truman is a self described liberal conservative. Truman supports pro-choice legislation and wants Americans to have the right to bear arms, but feels that the access to assault rifles should be controlled. Another main goals of his virtual campaign is to help protect children’s health and education.
Dave Raithel, Democrat
Raithel has been involved in the Columbia community and Democratic politics for over 40 years. The first campaign he worked on in Missouri was the first gubernatorial campaign of Joe Teasdale in 1972.
He says he is a small “d” Democrat who would work on sensible policy with Democrats and across the aisle.
“I am more committed to the principle of democracy than I am to the Democratic Party itself,” Raithel said.
Cheri Toalson Reisch, Republican
Reisch has been the representative for the 44th district in the Missouri legislature since 2017. Before that, she was the mayor of Hallsville and the city clerk/court administrator of Hallsville. Reisch is currently on the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee and the Elections and Elected Officials Committee.
“I have a lifelong track record of getting things done. I look forward to serving my fourth and final term in the 44th District,” Reisch said. “Although, I will be losing Sturgeon and Clark areas, I am looking forward to representing Southern Boone County along with the Centralia and Hallsville areas.”
John Martin, Republican
Martin is the owner of Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting, a family owned business that has been in business for over 40 years. He volunteers in the community and serves on the outdoor garden committee at Russell Boulevard Elementary, as well as Future Farmers of America.
According to his campaign website, supporting law enforcement is an important item for Martin. He was the event organizer for the “Back the Blue, Back the Flag” Columbia rallies in 2020 and 2021. “Supporting law enforcement and all first responders will always be a top priority for me in Jefferson City,” his website said.
Martin values strong schools, a thriving economy, and public safety. According to his website, he strives to support pro-life bills and policies.
“I will fight to protect the most vulnerable among us,” he said on his campaign website.
He also said he will fight against eminent domain abuse and protect private property rights as part of his campaign. Other values include keeping taxes low, effectively funding infrastructure, supporting veterans and supporting agriculture.
Adrian Plank, Democrat
Plank said he is running with the goal of serving the working class. The Democratic candidate grew up in a working-class family which had to rely on food stamps until his father got a union-backed job.
Plank owned a small business which dissolved under the burst of the 2007 housing bubble. Almost 10 years after that, the entrepreneur found a stable job within a union.
He worked to repeal the 2018 Right-to-Work referendum that the Republicans proposed in Jefferson City. He runs on a platform that emphasizes union rights and working-class populations.
“I firmly believe that everyone should have the right to form a union,” Plank said on his campaign website.
Plank is endorsed by the Sierra Club and emphasizes environmental issues. According to his campaign website, if elected, his first bills in the capital would be a community solar program and to encourage sustainable farming practices across the state.
“I would ... incentivize farmers to practice no-till rotational farming, a much more sustainable method than the current method that uses much more water,” the campaign website said. “A community solar program would subsidize solar installation in new developments and in established rural communities.”
Other values listed on the campaign website include LGBTQ+ rights, abortion rights and gun safety reform.
Doug Mann, Democrat
Mann said that his top priorities would be boosting public school funding, increasing access to mental health care, improving workers’ rights and fighting for reproductive rights. Mann said about 25% of Missouri school districts are operating on four-day weeks and that “it really shouldn’t be a partisan issue” to increase funding for public schools so they can have five-day weeks.
Mann said increasing funding to the state’s Department of Mental Health would address staffing issues and provide it with the resources to help people undergoing mental health crises. Increased funding to the state’s Human Rights Commission, Mann said, would help free up the commission’s backlog of employment discrimination cases.
Mann said he is a “staunch pro-choice candidate.” Although Missouri banned abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mann said reproductive health care may still be in danger and that he will work to protect access.
James Musgraves, Republican
Musgraves said his platform is centered on strengthening the economy, repairing infrastructure, improving parents’ access to their children’s education and supporting law enforcement. Musgraves said the economy is “the concern of everybody” right now because inflation and the cost of living are increasing. He backs repealing Missouri’s gas tax increase and personal property tax.
Missouri’s 250 miles of Interstate 70 is among the “least rehabilitated stretches” of the highway in the country, he said. Calling the interstate the U.S. supply system’s “carotid artery” he said the federal government should direct Missouri tax dollars toward improvements. Musgraves said the public education system is “struggling with politically correct wokeness” and schools should focus on reading, math and science. He said parents need to have access to their children’s school curricula.
He said he would work to understand and help the Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Department staffing and funding needs.
New boundary lines resulted in changes for these districts. Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, previously represented House District 45. His residence was draw into District 46. Democrat Kathy Steinhoff is now running unopposed for District 45, while Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, is running unopposed in District 46.
Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican
Fitzpatrick is the incumbent state treasurer. He was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2019 to fill the vacancy left by now-Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In 2020, he was elected to his own term as treasurer.
Fitzpatrick previously represented the 158th district in the state legislature from 2013 to 2019. He served as the chair of the House Budget Committee in 2017 and 2018. Fitzpatrick is married and has three sons.
Alan Green, Democrat
Green is a former member of the Missouri legislature, representing the 67th district in St. Louis County from 2014-2021. During his time in the state house, he also served as the chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus from 2016 to 2018.
Green previously served as a police officer and as director of the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity. He is married with four children.
John Hartwig Jr., Libertarian
Hartwig owns his own accounting firm in St. Charles and has worked as a CPA for over 50 years. Previously, he worked as an audit supervisor for a national accounting firm.
Hartwig also served two years in the U.S. Army Finance Corps during the Vietnam War. He is married with two children.
Kip Kendrick, Democrat
After representing House District 45 for six years, Kendrick stepped down at the end of 2020 to be chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
While in the House, Kendrick served as the ranking minority member of the Budget Committee and said that he plans to use that experience to address the allocation of the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars if elected. He said he would also focus on workforce development, specifically by ensuring local government employees receive adequate pay.
Connie Leipard, Republican
Leipard has owned Quality Drywall Construction for over 40 years.
She serves on a variety of local and national boards, including the Boone County Children Services Board, the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise Board and the National Association of Women in Construction.
Using what she has learned through her board services and what she knows as a business owner, Leipard said she would focus on public safety, infrastructure and economic development if elected.
Jenna Redel, Democrat
As a teen, Redel volunteered in outreach work with women who had experienced domestic violence. She has worked as a police officer while attending MU as a single mother. She became an assistant state attorney general in the civil litigation division. As a state trial attorney, she worked on cases against tobacco corporations and investment companies that illegally withheld millions of dollars in public employee pension funds.
Redel has been involved in Boone County strategic plan development and evaluating financial records and software. She advocates for secure and ethical investment of county funds and developing systems that keep out mismanagement and have a commitment to anti-corruption. She plans to be a resource for efficient, effective money management.
Dustin Stanton, Republican
Stanton has spent his life in Centralia. At age 6, he and his brother founded Stanton Brothers Eggs with six chickens. Within 10 years, the business was designated by the USDA as the largest independent free-range egg operation in the nation. .
He served as president of the Columbia Farmers Market and co-chairman on the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Priorities include transparency of funds, accountability of county expenditures and oversight of investments in bonds. He also intends to combat inflation and attract funding for MU, secondary education and broadband access expansion.
Shamon Jones, Republican
Jones is passionate about local Black history and genealogical research.
She presented about her family’s history at this summer’s Juneteenth celebrations, and can trace her lineage in Columbia back six generations.
If elected, she says she would focus on helping people discover and preserve their family and community histories via publicly available tools and information, and on bringing healing to Columbia’s Black community through leadership.
Currently, she is a marketing consultant for FedEx covering the mid-Missouri, Iowa and Arkansas area.
Bob Nolte, Democrat
Nolte was an administrator for MU Athletics’ Compliance Office for almost 10 years, and now hopes to turn that extensive experience to serving a larger population.
He won the Democratic primary for the nomination against two opponents, and his campaign has focused on canvassing and door-to-door voter outreach, with over 5,500 doors knocked leading up to the primary election.
If elected, he says he will work on modernizing the office’s technology, prioritize customer service and support those seeking marriage licenses in Boone County, especially if marriage equality comes under threat.
Boone County Auditor
Jason Gibson, Republican
Auditor for Midwest Independent Bank, performed external audits for local CPA firm Williams-Keepers, Boone County Auditor’s office for the last 11 years. Has experience in both financial and governmental accounting.
Kyle Reiman, Democrat
Elections Specialist for Missouri Secretary of State, Budget and Planning Analyst for Missouri Office of Administration,cq City of Columbia Budget Officer. Has experience working with enterprise resource planning systems and budget analysis.