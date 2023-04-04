Don Waterman, a U.S. Navy veteran who said he wanted to bring a more conservative voice to Columbia governance, won the Fifth Ward seat on the City Council on Tuesday.
Waterman defeated Gregg Bush, a registered nurse who campaigned on public safety, workforce development and affordable housing issues.
Waterman received 1,908 votes, or 50.8%, to Bush’s 1,850, or 49.2%.
Waterman will replace Matt Pitzer, who chose not to seek a third term. Pitzer had endorsed Waterman in the race.
In the First Ward, Nick Knoth won in an unopposed race, although incumbent Pat Fowler’s name remained on the ballot despite her decision to end her re-election campaign.
Knoth, regional manager for the Better Business Bureau, received 744 votes, or 67.1%. Fowler, a business manager for Farm and Home Structures in Platte County, got 365 votes, or 32.9%.
Waterman, who now works as a demand analyst for American Outdoor Brands, made hiring more police officers a centerpiece of his campaign, along with providing mental health services for the unhoused population. He has a master’s degree in mental health counseling and said the city and MU could do a better job of marshaling their resources to better serve the unsheltered.
Waterman also said he wants to help make Columbia more business friendly and said the council too often takes actions that send businesses away.
Waterman held a watch party at D. Rowe’s with conservative candidates for the Columbia School Board. About two dozen supporters remained and let out a cheer when the final results came in.
“Your next Fifth Ward City Councilman, Don Waterman,” Mike Zweifel of the Boone County Central Republican Committee announced to the crowd.
Waterman said he’s relieved the election is over.
“And now the work begins,” he said. He added that he’s looking forward to getting to know the other members of the council and learning more about their perspectives and passions.
“Then seeing where we can find the middle ground that’s going to benefit the majority of Columbians,” Waterman said.
Bush, whose campaign also emphasized making Columbia more welcoming and inclusive, watched election returns with supporters at Southside Pizza. When the results came in, Bush hugged his wife Iyesatu Kamara-Bush.
The crowd gradually scattered after the final results came in.
“In democracy, there’s winners and losers,” Bush said. “And we settled our differences at the ballot box. That’s what I want to say.”
Affordable housing was among the priorities Knoth cited in his campaign, and he said the city too often has neglected the First Ward, leaving critical infrastructure needs unmet. He said he wants the City Council to put federal money received through the American Rescue Plan Act to work in ways that will permanently transform lives rather than shovel money at “one-off” efforts that won’t create long-lasting impacts.
Knoth gathered with about 20 supporters in the back room of Shakespeare’s Pizza downtown. There was plenty of chatter, smiles and laughter among the guests.
The chatter didn’t die down until 9 p.m. when someone yelled “Hey Nick, you won!” The room broke out into cheers and applause.
“It feels great.” Knoth said. “I am very grateful for those who put their trust in me and I plan on helping those who didn’t vote for me. I look forward to what’s to come.”
Knoth and Waterman will begin their three-year terms at the City Council’s April 17 meeting.