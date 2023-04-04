 Skip to main content
Voters share thoughts on Tuesday's municipal election

Updated Information

This story was updated at 12:07 p.m. to include comments gathered at the Activity and Recreation Center.

Voters in Columbia and Boone County headed to polling places on Tuesday to fill City Council and School Board seats and to decide on recreational marijuana sales taxes. Those living within the boundaries of the Boone County Fire Protection District also were casting ballots on a proposed $8 million bond issue.

A voter walks in to cast his ballot on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023

A voter walks in to cast his ballot on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, at Rock Bridge Christian Church in Columbia. Voting began at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon predicted about 20% of registered voters in the county would turn out at the polls, which will remain open until 7 p.m. Columbia voters were choosing between Gregg Bush and Don Waterman to fill the Fifth Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. In the First Ward, Nick Knoth is unopposed, although incumbent Pat Fowler's name remained on the ballot despite her decision to end her re-election campaign.

Election Judge Stephen Easterling hands Yvonne Skouby her I.D. back

Election Judge Stephen Easterling hands Yvonne Skouby her I.D. back on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, at various locations in Columbia. Easterling says he has worked at least a dozen elections and thinks that the early voting advertisement from the county clerk's office has really helped the voting process.
Election judges help a voter get her ballot on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, at Woodcrest

Election judges help a voter get her ballot on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, at Woodcrest in Columbia. Election supervisor Beth Kelly (not pictured) said that there was a steady turnout this morning, seeing a “trickle” of voters casting ballots at the Woodcrest location. Kelly said, “please register to vote” and that anyone who has registered to vote in Boone County should look into becoming an election judge themselves.
Julie Stansfield fills out her ballet on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Campus Lutheran Church

Julie Stansfield fills out her ballet on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo. Stansfield was one of many voters to come through the Campus Lutheran Church polling place on Tuesday.
From left, Mike Gnagi helps Kim Adams and Cindy Neagle sign in before voting

From left, Mike Gnagi helps Kim Adams and Cindy Neagle sign in before voting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo. Tuesday was local Election Day across Missouri.
Kim Adams grabs an ‘I voted’ sticker after voting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Campus Lutheran Church

Kim Adams grabs an ‘I voted’ sticker after voting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo. One of the most notable elections on the ballot was the Columbia Public School Board.
Voters hit the polls early on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, at Rock Bridge Christian Church

Voters hit the polls early on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, at Rock Bridge Christian Church in Columbia. Voter Nancy Skouby said, “I always come early, the one time I didn’t I forgot.”
