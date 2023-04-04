Voters share thoughts on Tuesday's municipal election

Voters in Columbia and Boone County headed to polling places on Tuesday to fill City Council and School Board seats and to decide on recreational marijuana sales taxes. Those living within the boundaries of the Boone County Fire Protection District also were casting ballots on a proposed $8 million bond issue.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon predicted about 20% of registered voters in the county would turn out at the polls, which will remain open until 7 p.m. Columbia voters were choosing between Gregg Bush and Don Waterman to fill the Fifth Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. In the First Ward, Nick Knoth is unopposed, although incumbent Pat Fowler's name remained on the ballot despite her decision to end her re-election campaign.
There are seven candidates for three seats on the Columbia School Board. They are Paul Harper, John Potter, Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao and Chuck Basye.
Here's a sampling of what voters who talked to Missourian and KBIA reporters had to say.
Woodcrest Chapel
“I came here to vote against conservative policies that are happening all over the country.”
— Chris Kay, 38, overnight warehouse manager
“We need a well-balanced School Board and not a one-issue kind of School Board. We need all areas of the city to be properly represented and heard.”
— Tom Nordberg, instructor at MU
“I want to make sure that my children have access to what they need in the libraries, that people aren’t taking books out. I want my kids to read whatever is appropriate, and I can have conversations with them about it. So far my kids brought home no inappropriate books from school.”
— Marry-Ann Wym, nursing professor
“I think it is critical for the School Board to have educational degrees because they’ve studied this. Parents deserve input, but ultimately I think that the public schools and professionals have the ability to guide the policy and we should trust our leadership.”
— David Townsend, CEO of Agents National Title Insurance Co.
“We need a candidate who listens to the constituents and folks of kids in school and doesn’t let their own personal views overly sway what they impose on kids.”
— Laurie Whitesides, 34, health information technology consultant
“We need a candidate that will help our teachers and get new stuff for our kids. We need better teachers, and we need more teacher pay so they can help their students better.”
— Sandra Happ, registered nurse
“I am planning on voting conservative. I am worried about the direction of where this country is going. I disagree with diversity, equity and inclusion. I think that is the opposite of a meritocracy, and I think that leads to below average of what we’re called to do.”
— Neal Riley, retired dentist
“Advice I have for the upcoming City Council member is to be aware and listen to your constituents. Try to make the best decisions on behalf of the entire city when you’re thinking about issues.”
— Matt Pitzer, 49, incumbent Fifth Ward councilmember
“I am here to vote against taxes being raised; usually they’re too high, depending on what they’re going to be used for. But if it’s education, I am usually OK with that.”
— Doug Ritter, registered nurse
“We got to get better about bringing the community together with the School Board to help give the students what they need within that. I think it is going to be a challenge, but we need to listen to the wishes of the students who need the most.”
— Jeff Wood, 50, internal systems engineer
Fairview Road Church of Christ
"There were a lot of issues, and I do have children in the public schools, so I do feel like that's the most important thing. I'd like to support our teachers more, because the last few years have been very hard on the school system and the kids. And support for teachers is definitely high on my list."
— Tammy Martin, 46, business support specialist at MU
"In this ward, it would be School Board elections. Just making sure we get candidates that will vote for the best interest of kids and advancing their education. I'm looking for candidates that have the same values I do, making sure that the funding goes to the appropriate places and that kids are in the forefront and not political views."
— Sarah Ford, 38, social worker
"Youth are our future. I want to make sure that funds are allocated to students and teachers alike. It's directly impacting our community. I was a student here at Columbia Public Schools. It served me very well. I had opportunities a lot of my peers didn't when I got to college, and so I hope that that tradition continues."
— Maria Hitt, 33, nurse at University Hospital
"There were (School Board candidates who aligned with my views), and there were some who very definitely did not align with my views. I feel like there was a big dichotomy in the choices. I want folks who are really interested in supporting our teachers and our students primarily, and that means all students, whether they're from diverse backgrounds or diverse gender groups or sexualities, so those are things that are high priority to me. Because I feel like there are a lot of outside influences in the legislature that seem to be putting an undue burden on our kids, and I want the School Board to protect our students and allow them to thrive."
— Teri Christiansen, 48, statistics instructor at MU
"I really want candidates who are going to be champions for all students, who are really thinking about the needs of all of our learners, and making sure that those needs are met on every level: academically, socially, emotionally, mentally. (April Ferrao) has been an amazing force at Hickman. She has been someone that I have certainly admired with all of the work that she has consistently put in, day after day. She's a very visible presence in our school. She cares so, so passionately about our public schools. It's really inspirational, so I'm so enthusiastic about her."
— Sarah Gerling, 42, teacher at Hickman High School
"The school board membership is rather key, since we will be electing three new members. Those folks who tend to have a little bit of business experience is important to me, because if we don't re-elect Chris Horn, then we're going to have a board with I believe just nine years worth of experience. Not very many of them are business people, and this is a large business, the school district is. It's in the business of educating our children, but it's a large business nonetheless. And we need at least a few people on the board who have that background."
— Wally Pfeffer, sales and service representative at Mutual of Oklahoma
"My most important issue is the School Board elections. I think the tax issues with the marijuana is pretty self-evident that we should probably be taxing that a little extra. School Board, I think it's just that we've got a critical time in the direction of our schools, and I just want some people in there who are going to employ some common sense and some sensibility. I have a daughter who is going to be starting next year. (I want an environment for her) where she is going to be free to explore how she's going to learn, to be mindful and appreciative of other people and not to be guided by some personal dogma. I don't want to see that happen."
— James Owen, 45, attorney
"I think it's important that the taxes don't go up on marijuana, because I really think that the only reason why that's been decriminalized is because of how much money billionaires can make off of it. And I think it's more important for the ramification of that decriminalization to lead up to people getting out of incarceration. So focusing on raising the taxes and making it more difficult for people to receive it as a healing medicinal thing is important for me that it doesn't go up."
— Victoria Simmons, 29, florist at My Secret Garden
"I think the most important issue is the sales tax. If it's going to be that popular and make that many sales, we definitely need to have everyone pay their fair share. I don't use, so I'm like let's give some money to our schools and everywhere else, so fine with me (if the taxes are stacked). The money can be used for all kinds of ways that we currently don't have, so roads, education, infrastructure, any of those."
— Tina Edholm, 46, declined to identify her occupation
"School is important and who represents (it), but the tax issue is kind of a separate thing. We need taxes to support our communities. We have to have them. We have always had sin taxes, if it's alcohol or tobacco or other things. Our society has always felt that those can bear an extra burden of tax. They're not necessities. Nobody needs them. In some cases, like tobacco, the taxes couldn't even pay for the damage. Marijuana, who knows? Probably less harmful, but we don't know in the long term with heavy societal use."
— Gordon March, 80, retired union carpenter
"I think that the School Board issue is the most important issue. I think it's become politicized, and people need to pay attention to what the arena is for particularly the restriction of books, the banning of books, the issues of violence in the school and how to help our children. As a great-grandmother, it's so important, and it's important for us to pay attention to the small local boards as well as the big issues nationally."
— Cynthia Durost, former educator
Columbia Public Library
“I’m very sympathetic with teachers. I feel like they deserve more respect in the community.”
— Anne Hessler, 80, retired Columbia College adjunct history professor
“I appreciate the care with which they conduct elections in Columbia. It’s very simple and very accurate.”
— Dick Hessler, 81, professor emeritus, MU Department of Sociology
“I think it’s an important School Board race, I think it’s the one that will motivate most people.”
— David Lile, 68, retired KFRU 91.9 radio host
“I think it’s important to try to keep crazy fascists off the School Board.... I think the main thing I’m voting for is just to keep control of libraries in the hands of the librarians who are trained. My wife is a librarian, and she’s trying to pick books and judge books as to their appeal to students and children.”
— Kerby Miller, 78, retired MU history professor
“Just want to ensure the future. I have a little one, and I’d just like to make sure we’re making the right decisions in the future for that.”
— Nathan Portell, 30, respiratory therapist at Boone Hospital Center
“I voted because it is important to elect people to our School Board who share my values and who will help Columbia Public Schools keep going in a good direction... I have a friend who’s running for School Board, so I supported him, and I supported other candidates too.”
— Lisa Fritsche, 62, retired director of a religious education program at the Unitarian Universalist Church
“I’ve heard some people mention different candidates (for School Board) that I was more attuned to than others.”
— Ron Oberhelman, 72, retired airline pilot
“I care about Columbia Public Schools and the future and the composite of the board.”
— Richard Burns, 60, physician
“To hopefully change the School Board.... Back to the basics: reading, writing and arithmetic.”
— Dan Ponder, 75, retired nurse
“I always vote.”
— Mike McGee, 72, counselor
“We’ve got School Board today, and we’ve got some other tax initiatives, and I try to always come over and vote whenever it’s necessary.... I think it’s important that folks participate in the process if they’re going to have an opinion... Having a strong School Board is important for the community, and certainly trying to support whatever initiatives in the state.”
— Mike Alden, 64, retired MU Athletic Director
“Our kids are our future....I understand that there are a lot of kids that are behind because of COVID and trying to come up with solutions as to how we can help those kids.”
— Debbie Robison, 70, retired from University of Missouri Extension
“Our kids are our future, and it’s so important that we have the right people there to help guide them and help them be successful....We want to make sure that we elect people that will be supportive of the teachers.”
— Rose Sweeney, 75, retired chemist at ABC Laboratories
Rock Bridge Christian Church
Gregg Bush supporter: "Youth is important. I'm tired of old men running our city, and I'm an old man. What bothered me about the other candidate is that he basically said there's not much conservative voice in Boone County. Well, there's not much progressive voice in the entire state of Missouri."
— Rich Hadfield, 74, retired Columbia Public Schools teacher
"I voted for progressive candidates to move Columbia forward and improve our schools ... We've got a group of people in Jeff City that are making Missouri the butt of all the jokes. Library funding: they're going to cut funding because they don't like what they have there. Well, that's just awful. Just the whole thing down there in Jeff City is moving the state backwards. I'm sure they'll want guns in school and teachers armed. I think that's where they're headed. They won't do anything to counter this epidemic of assault rifle attacks. We have to have progressive school board candidates that can counter that."
— Jim Bishop, 72, engineer
"I'm interested in candidates that are more supportive of our police, and so my vote was reflected accordingly. (Don Waterman) has more of a conservative voice and more of a business philosophy. I just think there needs to be more of a voice like his on the council."
— Barry Langford, 64, Columbia College professor
"The most important issue, I kind of have to say school safety, though it's not necessarily up to our School Board members to enforce gun laws. That's more important for our legislators, who don't seem to want to do anything, especially in Missouri. But I think school safety and, for us, probably more of a progressive agenda, especially with all the attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. So, with a local school board, ensuring that those kids are able to feel safe in school, feel comfortable to express themselves — that would be important to me... It's important that those kids are validated in they know they are and who they choose to be."
— Sarah Sticklen-McDonnell, 29, attorney
"Special ed programs for kids, they're great right now, but I think more resources are needed. The teachers are overwhelmed. I just think more resources would help that a lot. And so, James Gordon — I really liked him — and (John) Lyman are the candidates that really spoke to me."
— Michelle Bagguett, 52, MU Libraries employee
"The School Board thing was important to me because I think there's a sort of a wrestling match between several principles, one of them being this transparency, let's have the parents know everything. Or should we be empowering teachers to do their jobs? More money for the teachers — everybody knows we need that. We need better teachers, and we need better performance from our students. But how do we get it? I think we've got some really good people that want to do the job. (James) Gordon and (John) Lyman and Chris Horn — I think those are all people who said, 'Let's empower the teachers.' That's where I come down."
— Brad Crumb, 70, video producer, Brad Crumb Creative, LLC.
"I think that we have a lot of bills going through the state legislature right now that worry me, so I want to make sure that we have School Voard members on our board that will help oppose those. Paul Harper has been very outspoken and made sure that trans issues are important, I think, to us to make sure that all of our students are able to participate as they feel fit to. So that was really the thing that pushed me to come out ... As of right now, we have a lot of really big issues in our city. We have trash, we have ARPA funds, we have lots of things that are going to be decided in the next three years. So, it was really important to me to get somebody on the council that will listen. Gregg Bush has actually listened to me a few times and called me and asked questions, and I appreciate that he's willing to learn on issues and topics that he's not really familiar with. I know that he's really interested in health care, so mental health funding with ARPA funds — I think it was important for me."
— Rebecca Shaw, 42, business specialist at MU
"Well, I think what's going on in other parts of the country is originally originating from school board stuff. And I'm just hoping that the people I picked will get us back to normal. I'm talking about this whole parents' rights stuff. Let me just say my wife is a retired teacher. So we did a lot of research, and we're voting for who we think would be best for the children: (Chris) Horn, (James) Gordon and (John) Lyman."
— Peter Salvatore, 64, freight forwarder in the logistics industry
"There are two particular candidates I definitely didn't want to see on the School Board, so that was a big reason for me coming out. I want the candidates to value kids first, and not, like, politics, and their well-being, and I don't think (John) Potter or (Chuck) Basye value those things at all.... I voted for (John) Lyman, (James) Gordon and (Paul) Harper, but it was pretty tough to decide, also, with April (Ferrao)."
— Joanna Griffith, 33, community outreach and marketing coordinator at MU School of Music
"I just think it's important that we have good people on the board that are making good decisions both for teachers and families. I'd say Chris (Horn) was definitely one. I don't know him very well, but I've had the opportunity to meet him a time or two, and I've just been impressed with him. He just strikes me as someone that has a lot of integrity, and that's just what I look for in candidates."
— Tom Bragg, 33, works in process safety management for Calibration Technologies
"I like the views of Gregg Bush better. I think he's a little more in line with my values as far as where the city needs to go, what needs to be accomplished, things that need to be focused on. I think he aligns more with my values regarding that. I have a high regard for people in the health care industry. And so having that sort of background, I think, is good for, you know, just taking into account, like, common folk, if you will. You know, just the attitudes of most Columbians."
— Sarah Kirchhoff, 43, legal assistant
"I really liked James Gordon, April Ferrao. (I) really just want to make sure that the district keeps moving in the right direction and that, rather than restricting curriculum, we continue to expand and let new ideas and new thoughts be learned by our kids. They made it clear they weren't falling for all the reactionary stuff that's going on out there right now. Just being like, 'Hey, diversity and inclusion are not bad things, they actually make us a better community,' and that it is good to make sure all students feel appreciated and feel represented, and that's OK. It's important to make sure the kids know that people are there for them."
— Travis Pringle, 35, attorney
"I'm a teacher, parent and a member of the community. And so it's really important to me that all of those perspectives are represented in the people that we choose for our School Board. (April) Ferrao, (Paul) Harper, (James) Gordon, (John) Lyman and (Chris) Horn are all qualified candidates who I believe have the best interests of the public in mind ... It was difficult for me because I have a fair amount of faith in all five of them. I ended up voting for Ms. Ferrao, Mr. Harper and Mr. Gordon."
— Jim Meyer, 49, Columbia Public Schools teacher
"Personally, I'm really interested in infrastructure and smart development and public safety, but also community building, and I think the person is Gregg Bush. He did come door to door, which I always appreciate when candidates do that. He brings a different perspective than council people representing this ward have had in the past."
— Caroline Dohack, 39, freelance writer
"I'm a psychologist, so I work with kids and care a lot about them having access to good education and how they're supported in our school district. So, (John )Lyman, (Paul) Harper and (April Ferrao)... I feel like they're committed to public education, and they have a sincere desire to address the issues in the school district. And I think they've acknowledged difficulties that clearly exist and are connecting with parents and with teachers. But I also think they have, like, practical experience of how to really make improvements: Supporting teachers — I think that's a huge issue. I also think -— and they're not mutually exclusive — I think allowing both parents and teachers to have a voice and to have transparency and feeling there's kind of a community collaboration in, you know, moving things in a positive direction."
— Dawn Huber, 48, psychologist
"I find that the (Boone County) Clerk's office has done a very good job of letting people know that they need a picture ID. Everybody that's come in here, and we've had almost 100 of them so far, has always had their picture ID in their hand ready to go. I think the other thing that the cerk's office has done very well is to advertise pre-day voting, and I think a lot of people have taken advantage of that. All of that improves the whole system... It's actually been pretty steady. We thought the bad weather was going to really take it down because we have a lot of older people in this area. But the weather's turned out to be a beautiful day, and we've been pretty steady this morning. I was surprised that we've been this strong. We had people at (6 a.m.) and we've been steady ever since."
— Stephen Easterling, 70, 12-time election judge and a singer and guitarist
Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center
“They’re voting for the School Board, which I think is very, very important. I don’t personally have children right now, but I live in the community, and it affects the community as a whole. I think my biggest thing that was eliminating people as I was looking through the candidates. There’s obviously a lot of talk about inclusivity, which I am definitely for. There were definitely candidates very against that.”
“People should come out. It was a pretty easy form to fill out this time. All the candidates basically had websites, which was great because a lot of the time you prepare for voting and there’s no information whatsoever on the people, so it was very easy to find information and make a decision over that.”
— Samantha Huddleston, 28, MU postdoctoral fellow working in chemical and biological engineering
“I think I picked the right three people for the School Board. It’s an institution, it has to be run by a board of directors, right? It’s a mess with them. I don't know what it would be without them.”
— Roger Jones, 74, retired
“I, respectfully, got the chance to work a couple of elections, but this is the first year I’ve gotten to vote so I thought that was really cool. I really wanted to work this election because now I can actually handle the ballot.
“Going out to vote is very important to me because I’ve seen the impact and how much that can do for society. First off, I’m Black. I’ve seen my grandparents that grew up at a time when they couldn’t vote. Now the fact that I have that, it’s just easily accessible for me. I feel obligated to go out and vote and participate in this now.”
— Charles Neville, 18, election judge
“The School Board issue. It has become so politicized that I wanted to make sure that we are putting people who put education instead of politics first on the School Board. That was my main motivation, people who have a background in education and people who support teachers/public education in general.
“The tax issue for marijuana was also of interest to me. Taxes tend to be regressive, so that was hard for me because I am a county employee, and I always want to boost revenue because it has some good earmarks, one of which is public education. The general obligation bond for the fire district, that’s always good. It’s just good, it helps build the fire district and it doesn’t cost the taxpayers anything.”
— Liz Palazzolo, 63, Boone County senior buyer
“I have an ulterior agenda today, I had to cast a provisional ballot because my ID has expired. It’s unfair to students and to people like me who don’t drive. My court date is in November, to hear the challenge to the photo ID, because it disenfranchises deliberately. It targets students and elderly people who have stopped driving.”
— Rene Powell, 53, member of the League of Women Voters and appointed member of Columbia’s Disabilities Commission
Elks Lodge
"The School Board candidates are the most important thing for me on the ballot because I have two kids. I'm worried about the quality of the board moving forward."
— Christy Fischer, 39, veterinarian
"All three issues on the ballot are important. We need great leadership for the Columbia School Board. We're responsible for the taxes we are applying to legalized marijuana. We certainly want to support the Boone County Fire District so that those folks have the resources they need to adequately serve the community. We all need to be involved in this democracy, and it's important that everyone's voices be heard through this process of voting."
— Jim Spain, 61, MU's vice provost for undergraduate studies
"I think the School Board election is the main issue on the ballot, and we need to think more conservatively."
— Jim Marberry, 75, retired from partnership in CPA firm
"I think it's important to have a diverse variety of revenue sources for a growing city like Columbia. This is another way to increase that tax base while allowing for needed services. I like that the tax is only on recreational marijuana and not on medical. It's a lot of tax, but it's on a very specific, narrow product and will be very apparent and not a hidden tax for folks who use it."
— Matt Kitzi, 48, lawyer
"There needs to be different viewpoints on the School Board instead of all one common idea."
— Gary Ennis, 75, owner of Ennis Appliance
"I'm going to vote on the fire district to give them some more money so they can have what they need to do their job. A three percent sales tax on marijuana going back to the commnunity, I guess is a good thing. Folks are going to smoke that stuff, they might as well pay." -
— Kenneth Terry, 61, professional driver expediting freights for local freight company
"We have a real, clear choice as Columbians to continue having and supporting inclusion and equity on our school board. That passes down to our children. We have candidates this year who are very conservative and I worry about them. I grew up in the Columbia school system and, as a queer person, it was not inclusive and there was not a safe space for me. It's important to me that if a teacher wants to be an ally, they can put up a flag in their classroom to show that children can be safe whether they have queer family members or are questioning themselves. Also, educational historical elements of our past should not be censored or modified in any way to shift the blame or guilt of our past. Columbia is a progressive city, even though we are getting some very anti-gay and anti-trans legislation coming from Jefferson City. I want our schools to be safe places for our kids to grow up to be whole, human beings."
— Ben Zweig, 39, documentary film editor
"I'm really interested in the School Board election. I feel like there's a couple people running who are looking to limit and drastically change what the schools are teaching, and I don't think that's necessary. I feel like the schools are doing a good job and that kids should learn about our history."
— Leah Christian, 46, The Clean Refill owner
"We value Missouri local control of education and the school boards represent that. They represent the community and the future of our community, which is our children. We have a long history here in Columbia of making sure we elect incredible leaders who focus exclusively on kids. School board service is nonpartisan, unpaid and the highest service we can offer our communities. It consists of individuals who, just because of their belief in the value of education, they are stepping forward and giving their time, energy and talents to pave the way for our children."
— Melissa Randol, 55, executive director of the Missouri School Boards Association
"If you don't vote, you can't complain about anything. All the items on the ballot affect us all, some in more ways than others. The revenue possibility from the first and third issues would make a difference for the city and the county. The School Board members we pick will have influence on what's happening to the children of Columbia and how successful they can be."
— Catherine Volmert, 59, election judge
Activity and Recreation Center
"The education of our children is so important, and if we don't elect the right people, then we're setting our kids up for failure."
— Deanna Volle, 50, human resources consultant
"My degree is in music education. I was training to be a teacher. I have lots of teachers in my family. That's where my heart is. The School Board can make or break teachers and students."
— Alex Autry, 22, banker at Hawthorne Bank
"Making sure we have the right people on the School Board that represent the diverse values of our community is the most important item on the ballot."
— Marty Oettings, 59, credit consultant at Veterans United
"I back Ferrao, Gordon and Lyman because their values are in line with mine and a majority of Columbians."
— Sheila Brookes, 59, early childhood researcher
Missourian reporters Stephanie Meininger, Yasmeen Saadi, Max Dike, Erik Galicia, Annie SanFilippo, Lillian Metzmeier, Amelia Hurley and Namratha Prasad contributed to this report.