The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of questions from the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson are seeking a three-year term representing the First Ward, while Matt Pitzer is running unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
Here are their answers to the following question:
What priorities specific to your ward, not covered by the previous questions, would you pursue if elected to the council?
Pat Fowler: Columbia, overall, and the First Ward, specifically, have a high number of its residents working in jobs below the pay level and responsibility that their experience, capacity and training would otherwise command. As an engine of economic development and to free up more entry-level positions for persons entering the workforce for the first time, I would emphasize the role of Regional Economic Development Inc. and every city line of spending to ensure our combined human capabilities and talents have the best chance to be employed and utilized to their full potential, their highest and best use. We can lift our First Ward, low-income workers up with better pay and jobs that align to their skills and experience.
Greg Pierson: It is imperative we increase engagement in our elections and governing processes, especially in the First Ward. In order to achieve real progress on a number of the issues we continue to discuss, we need more people to vote. The First Ward needs to prioritize making elections accessible to all residents, including our substantial student population. By increasing the number of people involved and engaged in creating the necessary changes in our community that will benefit us all, we increase our likelihood of success and potential for innovation. I will prioritize collaboration, transparency and equity to ensure all voices are heard and our city government works for all people in our community.
Mark Anderson: We just need to look at the systemic problems that have created generational issues and that have left the First Ward in the condition it is in; this is in the middle of town, and it looks the worst. That's not done by accident. It is a systemic behavior that needs to be dealt with on why it looks like this.
Matt Pitzer: The Fifth Ward has been torn up this spring by long-promised and much-needed road improvement projects. Ensuring those would begin as scheduled was a major priority of mine during my first term, and I look forward to their successful completion. I also look forward to breaking ground later this year on a long-awaited new airport terminal, which should serve as a key cog in the region’s economic recovery.