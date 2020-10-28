Janet Thompson at a glance

RESIDENCE: 8300 N. Wagon Trail Road, Columbia

AGE: 63

OCCUPATION: Incumbent Boone County Northern District commissioner

EDUCATION: Master's degree in Spanish, juris doctorate and master of laws degree in alternative dispute resolution, all from MU

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.thompsonforboone.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: www.facebook.com/janetforboone

BACKGROUND: Assistant public defender for nearly 25 years; arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority; chair of the National Association of Counties' Juvenile Sub-committee for Justice & Public Safety Committee; vice-chair of NACo's Healthy Counties Initiative; member of the Diocesan Council, Episcopal Diocese of Missouri; appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to the Judicial Finance Committee; board member of the Missouri Association of Counties and the Missouri County Commissioner Association. Past honors and activities include being a disciplinary hearing officer for The Missouri Bar; named Defender of Distinction by Missouri State Public Defender System; awarded a Citation of Merit by the MU School of Law; the Robert Duncan Award for Excellence in Appellate Advocacy by the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; member of the Diocesan Council Standing Committee, Episcopal Diocese of Missouri; senior warden and vestry member at Calvary Episcopal Church.