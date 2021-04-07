Second Ward voters elected Andrea Waner to the Columbia City Council on Tuesday, while incumbent Betsy Peters won a third term as the council’s Sixth Ward representative.
Waner defeated Jim Meyer and Bill Weitkemper to win the Second Ward seat being vacated by incumbent Mike Trapp, who chose not to seek a fourth term. Peters fended off challenges from entrepreneur Randy Minchew and Seraphim Systems owner Philip Merriman.
Turnout for the municipal election was light. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon reported that 13.7% of registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.
In the Second Ward race, Waner received 1,069 votes, or 52.2%, while Meyer got 782 votes, or 38.2%. Weitkemper received 195 votes, or 9.5%.
In the Sixth Ward, Peters garnered 895 votes, or 52%, to Minchew’s 746 votes, or 43.3%. Merriman got 81 votes, or 4.7%.
Waner, director of oversight and operations at Central Methodist University and chair of the Columbia Commission on Human Rights, watched the results from home. She campaigned on the need for more government transparency and accountability as well as ensuring equal opportunities for all Columbia residents.
“I am truly honored and humbled to represent the Second Ward on Columbia’s City Council,” Waner said in an email because she had lost her voice after days of campainging. “This win is a testament to the desire to create real and lasting change in our community and to build a Columbia where all families can prosper.”
Waner thanked her husband, Joe, and their son, Henry, for “their unconditional love and support” and her parents for “always pushing me to do and be more.”
She also thanked her campaign team and residents of the Second Ward.
Meyer, a real estate agent and retired Army National Guard colonel, made limited government and law and order the central themes of his campaign. He gathered with supporters for a lively party at Shakespeare’s West to watch as the returns came in.
“Obviously, the result wasn’t what we were looking for or hoped for,” Meyer said. “I do think it was encouraging that the turnout was a little higher. I think some people speculated turnout would be down around 10%, and it was 13.7%, so that’s a positive note.”
Meyer said he met a lot of great people while knocking on doors during the campaign and said the number of votes he got might have won the Second Ward race in other years.
Weitkemper, a retired city sewer maintenance supervisor, also watched results from home. He said he did his best in the campaign and wished Waner good luck.
“People have put their faith in Andrea to be their councilperson. She’s gonna have a big job to do, working full time. I hope she’s got the time to devote to the job. They need to get that state audit done. Andrea says she was for it. I hope she doesn’t change her mind.”
Peters held a virtual watch party on Zoom with a handful of supporters. She broke out in a big smile when the results came in and said she was honored that voters had granted her a third term.
“I appreciate the support, and I appreciate their confidence that I could do a good job representing them,” Peters said.
She ran a low-key campaign saying she wanted to continue the council’s progress and work to help businesses as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janet Hammen was one of the supporters who watched the election results during the Zoom watch party.
“Betsy really works hard and is responsive to her constituents,” she said. “We appreciate that she considers all sides of an issue and when people ask to talk to her she’s willing to do that.”
Minchew, an entrepreneur and chief operations officer at DeLine Holdings who said throughout his campaign that it was time for new blood on the council, held a watch party at the Old Hawthorne clubhouse. A steady stream of people came and went throughout the night.
Radio personality Tom Bradley was there to show support. “We’re very excited. We hope it will make a statement about a new direction for Columbia,” he said.
When it was announced that Minchew had lost, however, a loud “awww” filled the room.
“It’s not about me. It’s bigger than me,” Minchew said. “It’s about the change we want to see in Columbia.”
Minchew said he learned from the campaign experience and made good connections with people who are disenfranchised that he intends to help. That’s where he’ll focus his attention now.
“We have found our voice in the Sixth Ward, and you’ll be hearing from us,” he said.
Merriman, who emphasized limited government in his campaign and said he wanted to make more Columbia residents’ voices heard, also monitored results from home.
Merriman congratulated Peters. “I wish her the best and hope that as she sits on the council she represents not just the residents who voted for her<
Missourian reporters Paul Schloesser, Dylan Joseph Schwartz, Kelsy Armstrong, Alexandria Wells, Charlie Drape and Anna Ortega contributed to this story.