Andrea Waner at a glance

Andrea Waner

2104 Sunflower St.

AGE: 33

OCCUPATION: Director of advancement and operations at Central Methodist University

EDUCATION: Master's degree in public affairs from the MU Truman School of Public Affairs, 2020; bachelor of arts in English from MU, 2011.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.andreawaner.com

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

OTHER RELEVANT BACKGROUND: Waner describes herself as a communicator and public servant with diverse experience in public health, human rights, public policy and education. She is chair of Columbia's Commission on Human Rights, where she has worked to broaden Columbia's nationally recognized workplace, fair-housing and civil-rights ordinances to include contractors. The ordinances led to Columbia earning an all-star rating and a perfect score of 100 points on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index for the past three years. Waner was inducted into Pi Alpha Alpha, a global honor society for public affairs and administration, and received the Missourian Progress Award for work done in social justice in 2020. She is the mother to 5-year-old Henry and wife to Joseph Waner.