COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has officially rescheduled a public hearing for the Ward Reapportionment Committee to Tuesday night, after it was postponed because of the recent winter storm.
The original hearing date was set for Thursday, according to a city news release. The new hearing will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
The goal of the hearing is to give the public a chance to offer their thoughts on proposed ward redistricting maps. According to previous Missourian reporting, City Council has instructed the committee to report its recommendations to the council by Feb. 15, leaving little time for turnaround after Tuesday's hearing.
The committee has already held four public meetings throughout Columbia to get feedback on the three proposed redistricting maps. A new map will not go into effect until after the municipal elections in April and therefore will not affect the upcoming election.