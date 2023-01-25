Former Democratic state representative Stephen Webber plans to run for the 19th District state Senate seat that will be filled in the November 2024 election.
Webber was elected to what was then the 46th District House seat in 2008 and was re-elected three times. In 2016, Webber ran for the 19th District Senate seat but lost to Republican Caleb Rowden.
Rowden’s second term ends in 2024, and term limits will prevent him from running again.
Missouri’s legislative district boundaries have been redrawn. The new 19th District consists of solely Boone County, an area Webber won in the 2016 election.
Webber was raised in Boone County. He said one of his goals “is to make Boone County as great of a place for today’s kids as it was for me.”
Webber said in a news release that if elected to the Senate he will “work with anyone to defeat extremism, ensure a quality public education for our kids, restore women’s right to choose, keep us safe, and create more economic opportunity for all of our workers, students and small businesses.”
Boone County Presiding Commissioner and former state representative Kip Kendrick is among those endorsing Webber.
“Not only does Stephen have a strong understanding of the biggest issues we face as a County, he also has the necessary knowledge and experience of working in the Missouri Legislature to move these solutions forward,” Kendrick said in Webber’s news release.
Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander also is backing Webber, saying he “is the patriotic leader we need to fight for our working families and the foundation of our democracy. No one has fought harder for Missouri Democrats than Stephen Webber and he has the experience, grit and work ethic to get the job done.”
Prior to his terms in office, Webber served two tours of duty in Iraq as a U.S. Marine. He is currently serving as the political director of the AFL-CIO. Following the 2016 election, Webber served as chair of the Missouri Democratic Party for a year. He then went on to work for various labor unions.
Webber filed paperwork establishing a campaign committee with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Jan. 13. His campaign treasurer is Lisa McCaskill Finn of Hartsburg. He posted a tweet saying that no Missouri Democrat has won a Senate seat outside the St. Louis or Kansas City area since 2006.
“In 2024, that changes,” he said.
Webber said he feels that running for the Senate seat is a natural extension of the work he has been doing in recent years.
“The last six years has given me an opportunity to work around all parts of the state, have a sort of a statewide perspective, which I think is helpful. I’ve gotten to see a lot more of Missouri and what makes our state special and unique,” Webber said. “I think it’s more important now than ever for people to stand up and fight back.”