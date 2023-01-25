Former Democratic state representative Stephen Webber plans to run for the 19th District state Senate seat that will be filled in the November 2024 election.

Webber was elected to what was then the 46th District House seat in 2008 and was re-elected three times. In 2016, Webber ran for the 19th District Senate seat but lost to Republican Caleb Rowden.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

Recommended for you