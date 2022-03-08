Wednesday is the last day to register to vote for the April 5 municipal election.
In this election, voters will choose a new mayor of Columbia. The Third and Fourth Ward City Council seats will also be on the ballot.
Current Mayor Brian Treece announced in October that he would not run for reelection. Randy Minchew, David Seamon, Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath and Maria Oropallo are running for the position.
Fourth Ward City Council seat is also up for grabs, as incumbent Ian Thomas is not running for reelection. Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster are both running for the seat.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala is up for reelection and is being challenged by Roy Lovelady.
The ballot will also ask residents to vote on an internet sales tax, named the "Wayfair Tax," which would tax items bought online.