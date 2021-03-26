Bill Weitkemper at a glance

Bill Weitkemper

AGE: 72

OCCUPATION: Retired former sewer maintenance superintendent for the city of Columbia, 1975-2012

EDUCATION: Graduated from Hickman High School, attended Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville

Served on Mayor’s Task Force on Infrastructure, 2016-17; ran unsuccessful campaign for Fourth Ward City Council seat, 2013; received Dr. Edward H. Robb Award as Boone County's public servant of the year, 2012; appointed to Association of Boards of Certification’s Collection Validation and Examination Committee in 2008 and served until 2012; qualified for the city of Columbia's No. 1 Club for city employees in 21 of the 23 years it was given; presented the American Public Works Association’s Vincent A Tallo Service Award for 30-plus years Public Works service in 2005; recognized s a member of the Quarter Century Operator’s Club by the Water Environment Federation in 2000 and as a member of the Missouri Water Environment Association’s Golden Manhole Society the same year; presented with the Missouri Water Environment Association's Collection System Award in 1996; inducted into the Missouri Water Pollution Control Association’s Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers in 1995; earned Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts of America in 1963; member of the Missouri Water and Wastewater Conference; the Missouri Water Pollution Control Association; the Missouri Water Environment Association; the Water Pollution Control Federation; the Water Environment Federation; the Association of Boards of Certification’s Collection Validation and Examination Committee; the Boy Scouts of America as well as the Order of the Arrow; the Columbia Elks Club; the Show-Me and Luncheon Cosmopolitan Clubs of Columbia; the Columbia Apartment Association, for which he was president for two years; and the Columbia Municipal Employees Credit Union Board of Directors and Credit Committee.