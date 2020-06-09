The first time Greg Pierson voted in a general election, he voted for himself.
Pierson was one of three candidates vying for Columbia’s First Ward City Council spot in the June 2 municipal election. Because he is only 19 years old, that was the first general election in which he was old enough to vote.
“Technically, I was on a ballot before I’d ever cast a ballot,” he said.
When Pierson started his campaign last November, he was only 18 years old.
“That definitely just shifts how you approach everything,” he said.
Having finished his freshman year at MU, Pierson centered his campaign around getting students from Columbia’s three college campuses more engaged in city affairs. This meant getting more of them to vote, something that can be tricky when you’re talking about an age group that, historically, has consistently had the lowest voter turnout.
“We spent probably most of the campaign with voter registration as our primary focus, just trying to get people to get signed up and give them a reason to get involved,” Pierson said.
To run for Columbia City Council, a candidate must collect at least 50 signatures from registered voters in the ward they are seeking to represent. Of the 60 signatures Pierson submitted to the city clerk, 49 were from newly registered student voters.
As someone brand new to the political process, Pierson had to learn some things rather quickly, like how to officially file his campaign with the Boone County Clerk’s Office and how to set up a bank account for the campaign.
“Obviously, coming in with such little experience in terms of what all that looks like, it was a pretty steep learning curve in terms of how to be a candidate,” he said.
To his surprise, Pierson felt that despite his age, people took him seriously and treated his campaign with respect.
“I felt very much taken seriously by everyone I worked with,” he said. “That was one of the things I was most grateful for throughout the process. I felt valued and felt respected.”
Longtime community activist Pat Fowler ended up winning the seat — Pierson earned 52 votes to Fowler’s 657 and 244 for Mark Anderson.
Pierson said he’s still proud of what his campaign was able to accomplish.
“I think we gave a lot of people a reason to get engaged and get involved,” he said. “I think what we were able to prove is that students do care and that if we go about this the right way, they can be a real asset to the city.”
While his campaign is over, Pierson hopes that his push for student engagement is something Fowler adopts as she takes over as the First Ward’s council representative. Pierson said they’ve already discussed it.
“I’ve already talked to Pat about this,” he said, “and it’s not just now that this is over we’re talking about it. It’s something we’ve been talking about all along. I know it’s something she cares about.”
He said he hopes to continue working with her on what such a push will look like.
Fowler said she hopes to use Pierson as a resource to better reach the students of Columbia.
“Greg has a lot of good ideas about how to get students involved in city issues and city government,” she said. “I would like to have frequent discussions with representatives of the student government associations and student leaders where we can as a city pay more attention to their concerns and their needs.”
Fowler also said Greg was a pleasure to work with on the campaign trail.
“I have enjoyed each and every conversation I’ve had with Greg because he has the vision about how we can engage students in their local government while they’re at MU.”
Pierson said that if he were to do it all over again, with the knowledge he has now, there are things he’d do differently.
“There’s tons of little places if I’d known exactly how to go about it, it would’ve been easier,” he said.
However, in terms of the message he was sending about student engagement and the conversations his campaign was able to have, he said he wouldn’t change much.
“I learned, and maybe more confirmed, something that I hoped was true when I got started,” Pierson said. “That students can have a big impact and that young people can really do big things.”
Pierson said he has no concrete plans to run for political office again, but he isn’t ruling it out. This summer he’ll be working for the campaign of Jill Schupp, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in suburban St. Louis.