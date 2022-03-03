With the April 5 general municipal election fast approaching, voters can begin requesting absentee ballots from the Boone County Clerk’s Office.
People can request absentee ballots if they will not be able to make it to their polling place on Election Day due to an absence from being in the county, service as a poll worker, illness or physical disability, or participation in Missouri’s Safe At Home program, according to the Boone County Clerk’s Office. Absentee voting begins six weeks before Election Day.
Absentee ballot request forms require voter’s information, such as the last four digits of their Social Security number, date of birth, as well as email and phone number. Request forms are due to the Boone County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. March 23. Absentee ballots are due to be returned to the office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the information provided by voters on the request form, including the last four digits of their Social Security number, is used to ensure the Boone County Clerk’s Office can verify that a registered Boone County voter is making the request.
The office then matches the form to the voter registration record that is already on file. By law, voters are required to include their date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number or driver’s license number when they register to vote.
The absentee ballot is then sent to the voter’s home. Once the office receives the absentee ballot, the voter’s registration record is verified again, and the office checks off that it was received.
Unlike request forms, the ballots themselves do not ask for any Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers or date of birth information. Absentee ballots are counted as long as the voter fills out their name, address and signature on the envelope that they return to the office by Election Day.
Email and phone numbers are asked for on the ballot so that voters can be contacted directly if any questions arise.
If a voter wishes to drop off their ballot in-person after filling it out at home, in-person absentee voting is available in the Boone County Clerk’s Office until 5 p.m. April 4.
Voters can call the office after Election Day if they’d like to know whether their ballots have been counted. The office also has a website to track mailed ballots so voters can see if the office has received it. If there are any issues with a particular envelope, the office will contact the voter.