The Joseph Elledge murder case was turned over to the jury Thursday after the panel heard a full morning of closing arguments.
The jurors will determine whether or not Elledge is guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of his wife, Mengqi Ji.
Judge Brouck Jacobs read instructions to the jury early Thursday, the 10th day of trial. If they find him not guilty of first-degree murder, the jurors may decide to put forth a lesser charge of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter in the first or second-degree.
Before the jury was asked to consider a verdict, the two trial attorneys pleaded their case one last time in the 13th Circuit Court.
"This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about finding the truth. And the truth is unequivocally on our side," said the prosecutor, Dan Knight, at the beginning of his closing argument.
Knight reminded the jury about testimony from soil and plant experts, which he called crucial in placing Elledge at the scene where his wife's body was discovered in March.
"Their reports were so powerful," Knight said. "They showed conclusively that those boots were at the gravesite."
During the trial, Aaron Floden, a botanist with the Missouri Botanical Garden, matched the juniper needles on Elledge's dirty boots to trees at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park where Ji's remains were found.
"You saw him testify. You saw how brilliant he was," Knight said. "He was a heavyweight, and he made it through that testimony unscathed."
A great many of Knight's statements were focused on debunking Elledge's assertion that he killed his wife by accident.
“This defense is sickening," he said. "It is outrageous."
"That old story was no longer going to fly, that old story that Mengqi had left her little girl," Knight continued. "So, he got his new story. His new story is just that — it is a fictional story."
The prosecutor played nine hours of audio recordings during the state's case to illustrate what he called Elledge's "vicious" statements.
“The defendant constantly told Mengqi that she was just a woman, he was superior to her and therefore, she had to obey him and serve him," Knight said.
He urged the jury to remember that Elledge insulted his wife frequently in those recordings.
“This gaslighting he had going on, he was doing that so she would doubt herself," Knight said. "He said that she was confused, that she was misguided, because she had a loving relationship with her daughter."
Ji "could have died a number of ways," Knight argued, but it adds up to finding Elledge guilty of first-degree murder.
After Knight ended his argument, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum drew a breath and dove into his argument.
"I want you to listen carefully to what he said," Rosenblum said about Knight. "All this talk about gaslighting. The only gaslighting going on in this courtroom is Mr. Knight's."
Rosenblum insisted that the prosecutor mischaracterized Elledge's statements in the recordings.
“Guess what, when couples fight, they say mean things. Mengqi said mean things. Joe said mean things, but that does not prove anything. That has nothing to do with what happened in that apartment," Rosenblum said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Elledge testified that he found his wife dead in bed after they fought the night before. They had shoved each other, and the defense has maintained that she fell and hit her head.
Afterward, Elledge testified that he "freaked out," put his wife in the trunk of his car and began looking for a place to bury her body.
Elledge panicked, his attorney said, and then went down into a "rabbit hole" of lies.
"Once he made the decision not to call 911 in a state of panic, it led to every other stupid decision," Rosenblum said. "Yeah, he is scared that he could be blamed. It was a stupid decision."
Rosenblum reminded the jury that the state has the burden of proof in this matter.
"When you really go back and look at the evidence," he said, "You have to decide whether or not Joe Elledge had the necessary intent."
Knight had the final opportunity to speak Thursday. He invoked the memory of Ji and urged the jury to act on her behalf.
"She deserves justice. You know her now. Anything less than murder in the first-degree would be an extreme injustice."