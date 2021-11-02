Joseph Elledge was responsible for his wife’s death, but it was an accident, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum told a jury Tuesday.
“It was tragic accident,” Rosemblum said in opening statements on Day 2 of Elledge’s first-degree murder trial. He is accused of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, in October 2019.
“He had no intention to kill her,” the attorney said as he unspooled a scenario in Elledge’s defense.
Rosenblum said the couple got into an argument and began shoving each other Oct. 8, 2019.
When he shoved her, she fell backward and Elledge heard a thud, Rosenblum said. After she told him to leave her alone, he went for a walk and she went to bed.
The next morning, Rosenblum said Elledge awoke at 5 a.m., heard his baby crying and found his wife dead.
“He was in a dissociated state of denial,” said Rosenblum. Panicking, the attorney said, Elledge put his wife in the car and drove away.
“Once he went down that rabbit hole, he chose to continue down that path,” he said about his client’s lies to Columbia police.
Prosecutor Dan Knight told a different story to the jury. He said nine hours of recorded conversations will show Elledge made serious threats about ending Ji’s life prior to her death.
“The defendant would command Mengqi to obey him,” Knight said. “The defendant said he had a craving to smack Mengqi and physically beat her down.”
Knight also said they will use Elledge’s 51-page diary as evidence to show how much he hated his wife.
“He hated Mengqi for a long time before he finally killed her,” Knight said.
He said when police arrested Elledge they found a sheet of paper he had written that included notes for how to talk to police and reporters, and in those notes, Elledge had reminded himself to act sad.
“Ladies and gentlemen, make no mistake, by the end of this case I am going to ask you to find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree,” Knight said. “And only murder in the first degree.”
After opening statements, Knight began to press his case. He started by playing three hours of audio recordings between Elledge and Ji to demonstrate the volatility of their relationship.
The 12 jurors and four alternates wore headphones to listen to a large, floor-standing speaker that broadcast the couple's emotionally charged conversations.
Elledge and Ji seemed to be at odds about her mother’s presence in the apartment. After one incident, he told Ji he wanted her mother, Ke Ren, to leave immediately.
In one recording, Elledge is heard saying: “You’ve been brainwashed by your f—ing mom.”
After he told Ji that he wanted her mother to go and not come back. “This is my apartment,” he said.
“Our apartment,” she replied.
During this contentious period, Elledge’s mother, Jean Elledge, drove from Kansas City to try to negotiate peace between the two. Fighting is normal and every marriage goes through it, she counseled them. But she urged them to be civil.
“You can’t belittle Mengqi for the way she is. You can’t belittle Joe for the way he is,” she said.
Elledge was heard asking if Ji's mother could stay in a hotel for one night.
“I am feeling Joe feels out of place because she is here because he didn’t agree to live with her," his mother said. "He agreed to live with you. It does cause issues.”
“She should be willing to go stay at a hotel even if it is for one night because it is damaging your relationship,” she added. “She has to realize the damage that has been done.”
In another recording, Joseph Elledge faulted Ji for not meeting his expectations.
“I’ve told you in the past what you need to do in order to be decent to me, so we can have a good relationship,” Elledge said.
Ultimately, Knight played the recordings not only to show that the relationship was destructive but that Elledge was manipulative and controlling while Ji was trying to stand her ground.
“You think you’re so empowered because of this society, but don’t forget that nature exists. You’re a woman, and there’s nature in that,” Elledge told his wife in one excerpt. “There’s nature in your brain.”
Before court was dismissed Tuesday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs announced that the trial would reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Missourian reporters Annasofia Scheve, Brooke Muckerman and Austin Krohn contributed to the reporting of this story.