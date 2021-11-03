Domestic abuse resources

Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence: This page provides information on how to find services near you, and how to pursue an order of protection.

Safe at Home: This confidentiality program is aimed to help survivors stay safe by protecting their address.

Shelters eligible for the tax credit: Interested in donating to a shelter? Find out more about the tax credit, and see a list of eligible shelters.

Rainbow House: Columbia's own emergency children's shelter has multiple ways to get involved, including donations and volunteer opportunities.

True North: A domestic and sexual violence victim service program in Columbia, donations to True North are also eligible for tax credits. 24/7 hotline: 1-800-548-2480

MU Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center: 573-882-6638

Download the myPlan app

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224