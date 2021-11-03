More recorded conversations beween Joseph Elledge and his wife, Mengqi Ji, were heard in Elledge's trial Wednesday, as the prosecution continued to build a case to show the couple's marriage was volatile in the months before her death.
Prosecutor Dan Knight played nearly six hours of the couple's arguments discovered on Elledge's cellphone during the police investigation. The recordings cover the period from May to August 2019, two months before Ji died.
It was the third day of Elledge's trial on a first-degree murder charge that stems from Ji's disappearance in October 2019. Her remains were found in March in Rock Bridge State Park.
Earlier in the trial, Knight said the tapes would show that Elledge was trying to control his wife and insist that she obey him.
"Listen to me when I am talking," Elledge is heard in one recording. "Let me finish my thought. If you never listen to me, I am going to interrupt you all the time."
Adopting the tone of a bully, he kept declaring, "I am going to make sure you understand. I'll talk all day until my throat goes dry if I have to, get it?"
Knight said in his opening statement Tuesday that the jury would hear in the recordings that Elledge couldn't forgive Ji for ruining his life and that he wouldn't forget it.
"You need to understand 'My husband is pissed off,'" he said in a recording. "You need to slow down and think about ‘What I did to get my husband to this point?"
At one point, Ji told Elledge that yelling "higher and louder" doesn't make someone more powerful. But he continued to argue with her and belittle her mother as their conversations grew more heated. Knight said Elledge was attempting to isolate Ji from her family.
"Remember when your mom was there, and you said, 'stop looking at her like she is a criminal?" Elledge said in one recorded conversation. "Well, she is a criminal."
And again, during the same argument, he repeated, "If she walked into this house right now, I would get up and kick your mom."
Using what Knight has called a gaslighting strategy, Elledge sounds aggrieved and places the blame on his wife.
"You wanna talk about how you treat your husband?" he said. "You abused me. Did you get that?"
"You're brainwashing me," Ji replied.
"I am not brainwashing you," he said, then added, "I am done talking to you forever."
In a a final recording from an August evening, Elledge told Ji he wanted to start the paperwork for a divorce.
"This has been a terrible relationship," he said. "I'm eager to end it."
After playing the recordings, Knight called Columbia Police Detective Alan Mitchell to the witness stand. Mitchell had gone to Elledge and Ji's shared apartment after her disappearance and asked him to come to the police station for questioning.
Knight played a portion of the video from this interview before court adjourned for the evening. The defense tried to suppress this video in earlier hearings but was unsuccessful.
The rest of the video will be played at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.