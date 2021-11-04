In the Joseph Elledge trial Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight unveiled what he called “the script” as evidence that Elledge carefully plotted his strategy before talking to police or the media.
Columbia Police Detective Alan Mitchell told Knight that he found the notebook in Elledge’s apartment while he was investigating the death of Elledge’s wife, Mengqi Ji. Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in connection with her October 2019 death.
The prosecution has been presenting the state’s case since Tuesday afternoon, playing nine hours of recorded conversations between the couple before calling witnesses to the stand.
Thursday morning, Knight asked Mitchell to read from the notebook Elledge compiled to account for nearly every hour he spent between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10. Ji disappeared Oct. 9, and he reported her missing Oct. 10.
For an Oct. 8 entry, Elledge wrote: “I go to catch the eleven o’clock bus. At eleven-thirty a.m., I go to the engineering library.”
He wrote about buying a sandwich with a coupon and eating it while looking out the window.
He wrote about caring for his baby daughter on the evening of Oct. 8: “After the bath, I take Anna to her room. I am surprised Mengqi didn’t come to say goodnight to Anna.”
In his opening statement Tuesday, Elledge’s attorney Scott Rosenblum told the jury that the couple had a fight that night. Elledge took a walk while Ji headed to bed. In the notebook, Elledge wrote that he massaged his wife before the couple went to bed.
“It’s a long massage about 20 to 30 minutes. I ask her to massage me, but she says she has to wake up early in the morning,” he wrote.
Knight suggested in his opening statement Tuesday that Elledge injured Ji during this massage.
“The defendant would use strange words for how he massaged Mengqi. He said he was using pressing maneuvers,” Knight said. “When Mengqi’s body was found, she had four broken ribs, and her ribs were broken in the area that the defendant said he was massaging.”
Knight also used the notebook to argue that Elledge built a script for interviews with the media. A TV interview with former KRCG-13 reporter Gladys Bautista was played to contend that the script was consistent with what he told Bautista.
“Refuse to answer any speculation,” Mitchell read from another of Elledge’s entries.
And from another: “There is only one emotion the public will relate to: sadness, sorrow.”
In yet another entry, Elledge reminded himself to resist any questions that seemed pointed and to respond this way: “What does this have to do with finding my wife?”
In cross examination, defense attorney Matei Stroescu asked Mitchell whether detectives deliberately kept Elledge in a small, windowless room during their questioning. Stroescu insisted that it made his client feel pressure to talk.
Knight countered that Elledge repeatedly contacted Columbia police to see how the investigation was going before they asked to see him at the station.
Thursday afternoon, Knight also asked FBI Special Agent Michael Easter to explain how Elledge’s movements were tracked Oct. 9 and 10 by using cellphone data.
During those two days, he drove to Jefferson City, Holts Summit and Kingdom City before going home. Elledge later circled south to Ashland and Fulton before turning west to Rocheport and returning to Columbia. He then called a 311 citizens’ hotline to report his wife missing.
The 311 dispatcher who took the call will be a prosecution witness when the trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Brooke Muckerman, Sydney Poppe and Annasofia Scheve contributed to this report.