Prosecutor Dan Knight summoned 13 witnesses Friday to testify during the Joseph Elledge trial in Boone County Circuit Court and tried to solidify the state's narrative that Elledge is guilty of first-degree murder.
Elledge was on trial for the fifth day in connection with the death of his wife, Mengqi Ji, who disappeared in early October 2019.
Knight brought Steven Roberts to the stand to describe how he found Ji's skeletal remains on a rainy day in March while he was hiking in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. Despite extensive searching, the body was not discovered until 17 months after Ji was reported missing.
Roberts said he was walking along a small pathway in the park when he saw something rectangular that looked like a pillow.
"I went over there and I noticed bones," he said. "It didn’t register to me they were human bones."
He said he used his walking stick to flip an object and recognized a zipper. After inspecting it for several minutes, he called the park warden.
"It looked like something a kid would have done," Roberts said.
The jury also watched a forensic video filmed by members of the Missouri Highway State Patrol when they began excavating the body. Everyone in the courtroom was silent as the video revealed a skull, purse and mud-caked shoes under a thicket of foliage.
The most contentious subject of the day emerged when forensic anthropologist Mark Beary took the stand. Beary, who examined the remains, concluded that Ji had four broken ribs.
Knight has argued that Ji's broken ribs were consistent with blunt-force trauma. Elledge's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, has proposed that the injuries could be the result of animals tampering with the body.
Knight tried to rule out this possibility while questioning Beary:
"Would this be consistent with a bobcat or coyote walking over the remains?" he asked.
"Typically no," Beary replied.
"Based on the nature of these four breaks, how powerful would the blow have to be?" Knight continued.
It would be consistent with an unrestrained passenger in a car wreck, Beary told him.
But when Knight asked Beary to comment on the manner of Ji's death, Rosenblum objected and claimed Beary did not have that expertise.
After consultation with Brouck Jacobs, the presiding judge, it was decided that the prosecution could not ask Beary about Ji's manner of death and the defense could not ask whether it could have been an accident.
Knight also called upon several Columbia police officers Friday to testify. He framed his first questions around a basket of laundry visible on an officer's body camera footage, mounting an argument that Elledge could have changed the bedsheets after Ji died.
"What was observed in a laundry basket?" Knight asked the officer.
"Sheets," the officer responded.
The footage also showed the officer asking Elledge about his wife's disappearance. Elledge suggested that she might have run away with a man she had contacted through a mobile chat service.
But in cross examination, Rosenblum wondered why the office had not followed up with more questions or relayed the information to detectives assigned to the case.
Finally Friday, a second police officer testified that Elledge was sitting in a car with his mother, daughter and their packed belongings when he was arrested. But the officer did not provide additional details.
"I saw a lot of belongings," the officer said. "I did not really take note of what they were."
In cross examination, Rosenblum brought up the small size of the couple's apartment, asking how long Elledge's mother had been staying there. The officer replied that he did not know.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with Knight continuing to question witnesses as he presents the state's case.