The defense attorney for Joseph Elledge concluded his case Wednesday, but not until after the prosecution probed for nearly three hours to pinpoint a cause of death for Elledge’s wife.
Elledge is accused of first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of Mengqi Ji. Attorneys will make their final cases during closing arguments Thursday morning in Boone County Circuit Court.
On the ninth day of trial, Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, argued that nine hours of audio recordings where his client is heard insulting and threatening his wife were often presented without context.
“Do you recall him asking if you ever called her brainless?” Rosenblum prompted Elledge about the prosecutor, Dan Knight.
”Yes,” Elledge said. Rosenblum continued: “He didn’t give the context did he?”
“No, he didn’t,” Elledge said, and Rosenblum handed him an excerpt from a recording.
“Does this refresh your recollection?” the attorney asked. “Who introduced the word ‘brainless’ to the conversation?”
“Mengqi,” Elledge said.
“What did you say?”
“I told her she has brains, she just doesn’t use them,” Elledge responded.
Rosenblum acknowledged that the couple’s marriage had its ups and downs, but he insisted that the audio recordings were just a snippet of their life together and didn’t capture the entirety of their marriage.
“How would you describe your relationship with her?” he asked Elledge.
“There was some good and some bad.”
“Do you take responsibility for what you did?” Rosenblum asked.
“Yes,” Elledge said.
“Did you ever intend to hurt Mengqi?” he asked.
“No,” he replied.
When it was Knight’s turn to cross-examine Elledge, he pushed the defendant to identify exactly how his wife was killed.
He referred Elledge to earlier testimony where he described the night before Elledge discovered she was dead. They were in bed, and he was giving her a massage.
“You climbed on top of her back, correct?” Knight asked.
“I straddled her,” Elledge said.
“She is now extremely vulnerable, correct?” Knight continued.
Elledge said he didn’t know, and Knight looked directly at him: “You killed Mengqi on that bed, didn’t you?”
Elledge shook his head.
Knight returned to questions about the cause of death later in the trial Wednesday.
“Did you hit her with a toolbox?”
“No.”
“Did you stand on top of her back and jump on her?”
“No.”
“Did you suffocate her?”
“No.”
After a series of similar exchanges, Knight told Judge Brouck Jacobs that he had no further questions.
The final witness Wednesday, MU Health Care pathologist Keith Norton, was questioned by both attorneys about the kind of trauma that could have caused Ji’s death.
Rosenblum presented several theories to imply that the cause of death remained uncertain. Knight was trying to pin down the pathologist who assisted in the examination of Ji’s remains and shared the decision that it was a homicide.
Rosenblum started the questioning to shore up the case that it was an accident.
“Can you explain what you mean by homicide and its relevance to the court?” he asked Norton.
“What I mean by that is a person died by the hands of another person, that another person caused their death. There is some indication that the person who caused it was trying to cause their death,” Norton said.
“The point is that calling it a homicide does not equate to that particular offense? That’s not your role is it?” Rosenblum asked him.
“Correct, that’s not my role,” Norton said.
Rosenblum then asked if this particular trauma could be the result of a “forceable push into a countertop,” and Norton replied that it could.
Under cross-examination, Knight used a similar line of questioning to try and reach a different conclusion.
“You have ruled this case as being a homicide?” Knight asked.
“Yes,” Norton said.
“Mengqi died at the hands of another person?”
“Yes.”
“You absolutely did not rule this cause of death as being an accident, did you?” Knight asked.
“That’s correct.”