Joseph Elledge, who was convicted Nov. 11 of killing his wife, will face a second trial as early as late spring on child abuse or neglect charges involving his then-1-year-old daughter.
Elledge was sentenced to spend 28 years in prison late last year after he was found guilty of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, and dumping her body in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
The child abuse charges stem from a Columbia police investigation that started immediately after Ji disappeared. Considered a "prime suspect" in her death, Elledge was arrested Oct. 25 after police found iPad photos of his daughter Anna's bruised body.
He wasn't charged in his wife's death until February 2020, and a lengthy search continued until last March when her remains were found.
In the case involving his daughter, he faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk in the first degree and domestic assault in the third degree.
John O'Connor, his defense attorney, asked during a hearing Monday that the second case be moved out of Boone County, where it has drawn "enormous publicity" from local and national media.
Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane denied the request and said he will set a date for a four-day trial depending on attorneys' schedules. The jury will come from Warren County.