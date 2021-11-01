A jury of 12 men and women was selected Monday to hear the evidence and render judgment in the trial of Joseph Elledge, who is accused of killing his wife more than two years ago.
It took most of the day to winnow the pool of at least 100 potential jurors into the group of 12 who will head into the trial Tuesday to hear opening statements by Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight and Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum.
Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 disappearance and death of his wife, Mengqi Ji, a 28-year-old mother and MU engineering graduate. He has been in Boone County Jail awaiting trial on these and other charges since Oct. 25, 2019.
After the jury selection was finalized Monday, Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs delivered his instructions. Trial proceedings will start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with opening statements, followed by the state’s case. Jacobs said he expected that to take the rest of the week.
Jurors will not be sequestered, he said. They will be allowed to go home at night, keep their cell phones and take notes during the trial. He said he would try to end each day at 6 p.m.
A number of the 100 people in the jury pool were dismissed Monday after they said they had developed strong opinions about Elledge’s guilt or innocence. A few said they could not put those opinions aside and be impartial.
Throughout the proceedings, Elledge sat without reacting at the defense table in a black suit, white button-down shirt and blue-striped tie.
Knight began by asking the jury pool whether anyone believed the state would need to prove the method used to kill Ji in order to reach a guilty verdict. He also named a few witnesses the state is expected to call and asked if anyone in the group knew them.
Finally, he asked whether any of them would be unable to find the defendant guilty or not. He inquired about whether it would be difficult to make a judgment for religious or philosophical reasons.
“If you are chosen to sit on this jury, you are going to have to make a very important decision,” he said. “You are going to have to decide whether or not the defendant is guilty or not guilty.”
When it was Rosenblum’s turn, he questioned the potential jurors about prior knowledge of the case gained through the media.
“You are either going to hear evidence in this case that wasn’t in the newspaper or evidence in the case that was in the newspaper,” Rosenblum said, then asked: “Do you have any problems with that?”
“Elledge deserves a fair and impartial jury,” he added.
Rosenblum also asked how many were married and whether destructive moments could make a marriage toxic. He then asked the jury if anyone could deliver a guilty verdict if they thought Ji’s death was an accident, arguing “there is no playbook to how you respond to tragic accidents.”
After being in closed chambers for at least an hour early Monday evening, the two attorneys apparently came to a consensus, and the bailiff announced the list of jurors.
They took their seats in the jury box, the judge read the instructions, and then the court adjourned. Proceedings will resume at 8:30 a.m. in the ceremonial courtroom at the Boone County Courthouse.