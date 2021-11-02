Joseph Elledge was responsible for his wife's death, but it was an accident, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum told the jury Tuesday.
”It was tragic accident,” Rosemblum said in opening statements on Day 2 of Elledge's first-degree murder trial. He is accused of killing his wife, Menqgi Ji, in October 2019.
"He had no intention to kill her," the attorney said as he unspooled a scenario in Elledge's defense.
Rosenblum said the couple got into an argument and began shoving each other on Oct. 8, 2019.
When he shoved her, she fell backward and Elledge heard a thud, Rosenblum said. After she told him to leave her alone, he went for a walk and she went to bed.
The next morning, Rosenblum said Elledge awoke at 5 a.m., heard his baby crying and found his wife dead.
"He was in a dissociated state of denial," Rosenblum said. Panicking, the attorney said, Elledge put his wife in the car and drove away.
”Once he went down that rabbit hole, he chose to continue down that path,” he said about his client's lies to Columbia police.
Prosecutor Dan Knight told a different story to the jury. He said nine hours of recorded conversations will show Elledge made serious threats about ending Ji’s life prior to her death.
“The defendant would command Mengqi to obey him,” Knight said. ”The defendant said he had a craving to smack Mengqi and physically beat her down.”
Knight also said they will use a Elledge’s 51-page diary as evidence to show how much he hated his wife.
“He hated Mengqi for a long time before he finally killed her," Knight said.
He said when police arrested Elledge they found a sheet of paper he had written that included notes for how to talk to police and reporters, and in those notes, Elledge had reminded himself to act sad.
“Ladies and gentlemen, make no mistake by the end of this case. I am going to ask you to find the defendant of murder in the first-degree,” Knight said. “And only murder in the first-degree.”
More about today's trial proceedings will be posted later this afternoon.