Engineering Week at MU Kicks Off with 5k

The MU Arts and Science student council and St. Pat's Board hosted their annual 5k/10k for charity on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. 60 participants started from Francis Quadrangle and ran through downtown, with 10k participants running an additional lap.

The money raised by the race will go to Habitat for Humanity.

"We had over 60 people sign up for the run, and all of them signed in. It is a great turnout," Sullivan Brady, the race director, explained.

Participants wait for the signal for the race to start

Participants wait for the signal for the race to start on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. The event is meant to celebrate MU's Engineering tradition and achievements while giving back to the community. This year, the race was accessible to anyone who can run, walk, or roll.
Matthew Griffith finishes first in the 5K Run/Walk for Charity

Matthew Griffith finishes first in the 5K Run/Walk for Charity on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “I’m a part of running club, so I’m pretty used to this,” Griffith said.
Jonathan Thomas, left, and Geoffrey Penn run towards the finish line

Jonathan Thomas, left, and Geoffrey Penn run towards the finish line on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “It’s my first time coordinating this year. We do a lot of events, but this is one of the few charity events we do to give back to the community,” Sullivan Brady, race director, explained.
Jonathan Thomas rests on the ground after finishing his race

Jonathan Thomas rests on the ground after finishing his race on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. Thomas finished in seventh place with a final time of 26 minutes 41 seconds. 
From left, Reegan Spicer, Ryan Wilcox, Kari Wilcox, Jaime Carlson, and Wyatt Carlson pose for a photo

From left, Reegan Spicer, Ryan Wilcox, Kari Wilcox, Jaime Carlson, and Wyatt Carlson pose for a photo after the race on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “These three are engineering students here. We came in town for Mom’s weekend and decided to join,” Kari Wilcox said.

