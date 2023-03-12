Engineers' Week at MU Kicks Off with 5k

Participants wait for the signal for the race to start on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. The event is meant to celebrate MU's Engineering tradition and achievements while giving back to the community. This year, the race was accessible to anyone who can run, walk or roll.
Jonathan Thomas, left, and Geoffrey Penn run towards the finish line on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “It’s my first time coordinating this year. We do a lot of events, but this is one of the few charity events we do to give back to the community,” Sullivan Brady, race director, explained.
From left, Reegan Spicer, Ryan Wilcox, Kari Wilcox, Jaime Carlson, and Wyatt Carlson pose for a photo after the race on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “These three are engineering students here. We came in town for Mom’s weekend and decided to join,” Kari Wilcox said.
The MU Arts and Science student council and St. Pat's Board hosted their annual 5k/10k for charity on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. 60 participants started from Francis Quadrangle and ran through downtown, with 10k participants running an additional lap.
The money raised by the race will go to Habitat for Humanity.
"We had over 60 people sign up for the run, and all of them signed in. It is a great turnout," Sullivan Brady, the race director, explained.
The race is one of the charity events scheduled for Engineers' Week. It celebrates the traditions and achievements of engineering students, while also giving back to the community.