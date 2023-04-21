Morel mushroom hunting season is back and can provide an inexpensive outlet for enjoying nature.
The hunting season stretches from March to late April because that is when the soil becomes warm enough for them to grow, said Maddie Est, Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist for the Central and Northeast region.
Morel mushrooms have a tan-like color and a short stem with a top that looks like a brain or honeycomb, Est said. Finding the mushrooms can be difficult because they blend into their surroundings, she added.
How to find morel mushrooms
The soil is usually warm enough for morel growth when daytime temperatures are in the low 70s and when nighttime temperatures are in the 50s, Est said. A great time to find morels is when lilac flowers bloom, she said.
“You can really easily overlook them,” Est said. “I think that's part of the draw for people who go around hunting, is that you have to almost outsmart the mushroom. You have to know where they like to grow.”
Morels often grow in areas where there's been previous flooding, fire or logging, Est said. The types of trees they tend to grow near are elm, ash, cottonwood and some domesticated apple trees, she added.
Dalton Wood, a morel hunter of 12 years, said he often finds them around sycamore trees as well.
Morels can make a person sick if eaten raw, Est said. Frying the mushrooms is a popular cooking option because it “takes out the mushroom taste," Est said.
'It's kind of my serenity time'
Morel hunting is a great time to destress and enjoy the peace in nature, Rooster Craig said. Craig has been morel mushroom hunting every year for about 35 years and has run a morel mushroom hunters Facebook page since the early days of the social media platform.
“It’s nice to be out in the woods, it’s calm and peaceful,” Craig said. “It’s like fishing, you know. You don’t have to deal with nothing. It’s peace and quiet, and you can listen to the sound of the woods.”
Wood said for him, it is also a great time to "connect with God."
"For me, it's kind of my serenity time, you know, being out there with just God, nature and enjoying it but of course, when you do stumble upon some mushrooms you've got you know, a tasty snack to bring home," Wood said.
Wood has two young children, and he said mushroom hunting is a great avenue to keep them away from electronics and become excited about nature.
It's also free, unlike many other outdoor activities, Est said.
“Morel hunting is really great for folks that are just looking to get into nature, and they want to have a goal, but it's cheap," Est said. "You know, you don't have to have anything besides a little bit (of) prior knowledge that you can find online."
The Brick District will host a Morels and Microbrews festival from noon to 4 p.m. on May 6 at 613 Court St. in Fulton. No ticket is needed to attend and purchase fried morels, but tickets are required for the beer tasting.