The morel mushrooms are put together

The morel mushrooms are put together on Friday at Rocky Fork Finger Lakes in Columbia. Morel mushrooms often grow in areas where there's been flooding, fires or logging.

 Rooster Craig

Morel mushroom hunting season is back and can provide an inexpensive outlet for enjoying nature.

The hunting season stretches from March to late April because that is when the soil becomes warm enough for them to grow, said Maddie Est, Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist for the Central and Northeast region.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you