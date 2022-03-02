'Entanglement of Hope', an art installation for True/False Film Festival

A sheet of painted industrial paper is rolled while setting up ‘Entanglement of Hope', artwork for True/False Film Fest, on Tuesday at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. It will hang on the ceiling of Picturehouse throughout the weekend.
True/False Film Fest art team volunteer Jo Zimmerman holds part of ‘Entanglement of Hope’, an art installation for the festival, Tuesday at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. The theme for the art installations this year is Invisible Villages.