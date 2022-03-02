 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Entanglement of Hope', an art installation for True/False Film Festival

'Entanglement of Hope', an art installation for True/False Film Festival

True/False Film Festival workers set up ‘Entanglement of Hope’, a new art installation for this year’s festival, on Tuesday, March 1 at Missouri United Methodist Church. 

Workers roll a sheet of painted industrial paper down the hall

A sheet of painted industrial paper is rolled while setting up ‘Entanglement of Hope', artwork for True/False Film Fest, on Tuesday at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. It will hang on the ceiling of Picturehouse throughout the weekend.

The installation, made from industrial construction paper, will hang from the ceiling in the lobby of Picturehouse throughout the weekend. 

True/False Film Fest art team volunteers Jo Zimmerman

True/False Film Fest art team volunteer Jo Zimmerman holds part of ‘Entanglement of Hope’, an art installation for the festival, Tuesday at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. The theme for the art installations this year is Invisible Villages. 

This year, there are 13 art installations that revolve around a theme of In/Visible Villages. The festival activities will begin on Thursday, March 3 in downtown Columbia. 

The True/False Film Fest begins on Thursday, March 3,

The True/False Film Fest begins on Thursday, March 3, in downtown Columbia. It is a weekend-long experience of films, art exhibits and musicians.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual Journalism reporter, spring 2022 Studying documentary journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Reporter, fall 2022 Studying photojournalism Reach me at as8c6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you