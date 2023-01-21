Every hat tells a story: Bailey Popejoy hosts hat shaping pop-up

Bailey Popejoy spends the evening shaping hats during a pop-up hat shaping event on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. "To shape hats, to get to shape something special that someone is going to take and love and wear every day, it’s just special,” Popejoy said.
Bailey Popejoy adjusts Lynne Harris’ hat on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. “I love the West. We have a place in Colorado, and I just like the way I feel in a hat. I love that I don’t have to fix my hair,” Harris said. “I love clothing with southwest stuff, and so it just goes with my vibe.”
Pressing down on the brim, Bailey Popejoy shapes a customer’s hat during a pop-up on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. “We get to see lots of different people, and we get to talk about where hats come from, and the tradition of hats, and why we wear hats, and why we sell hats,” Popejoy said. “Everyone wears a different hat, and that’s something I enjoy.”
Bailey Popejoy rotates a hat over a steamer during a pop-up hat shaping event on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. “Wearing a hat is a sense of pride in yourself,” Popejoy said. “Your hat tells a story about you and your personal life, so … my favorite part about selling hats to people is that it’s not just a hat.”
During the first day of a two-day hat shaping pop-up, Bailey Popejoy brought her artisanal expertise to Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. Popejoy’s business, Rocking M Ranch, does “a little bit of everything.” While she was in high school, Popejoy worked retail at a Western store in Sedalia. This was when she first learned about hats. After graduating from college, she and her parents opened a Western store in Stover, where her interest in hats only grew. She attended hat shaping workshops in Texas and studied with custom hat shapers.
“I take a lot of pride in my hat,” Popejoy said. “You don’t touch my hat. You don’t touch somebody else’s hat, but it’s always great to ask somebody about their hat because 90% of the time they will have a great story to go along with it.”
Having grown up on a ranch where her family raised cattle with horses, Popejoy is no stranger to working in male-dominated industries. She said there aren’t many women who shape hats, but her passion for the craft continues to motivate her. Regardless of gender, hat shapers in the region are few and far between. Popejoy said many of them end up going to Texas where cowboy hats are more prevalent.
“There’s not a lot of people shaping hats. There’s even less women shaping hats,” Popejoy said. “It’s a dying art ... (but) hats are becoming more popular just in our society in general, whether it’s a cowboy hat or a fashion hat or ball caps, everybody wears a hat."
Rocking M Ranch’s service attracted local customers as well as ones willing to travel from surrounding towns including Hallsville and Millersburg. Popejoy estimated she shaped at least 15 hats the day before the pop-up. She anticipates she’ll shape at least 40 more hats during the pop-up’s second day at Fringe Western Wear.
“If I’m not open at least five minutes before they’re open, I’m behind already,” Popejoy said. Nevertheless, she loves what she does. “I could stand here for three days and shape 40 hats a day.”