Every hat tells a story: Bailey Popejoy hosts hat shaping pop-up

01202023hatshaping_BAS356.jpg

Bailey Popejoy rotates a hat over a steamer during a pop-up hat shaping event on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. “Wearing a hat is a sense of pride in yourself,” Popejoy said. “Your hat tells a story about you and your personal life, so … my favorite part about selling hats to people is that it’s not just a hat.”

During the first day of a two-day hat shaping pop-up, Bailey Popejoy brought her artisanal expertise to Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. Popejoy’s business, Rocking M Ranch, does “a little bit of everything.” While she was in high school, Popejoy worked retail at a Western store in Sedalia. This was when she first learned about hats. After graduating from college, she and her parents opened a Western store in Stover, where her interest in hats only grew. She attended hat shaping workshops in Texas and studied with custom hat shapers.

“I take a lot of pride in my hat,” Popejoy said. “You don’t touch my hat. You don’t touch somebody else’s hat, but it’s always great to ask somebody about their hat because 90% of the time they will have a great story to go along with it.”

Bailey Popejoy shapes a customer’s hat

Pressing down on the brim, Bailey Popejoy shapes a customer’s hat during a pop-up on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. “We get to see lots of different people, and we get to talk about where hats come from, and the tradition of hats, and why we wear hats, and why we sell hats,” Popejoy said. “Everyone wears a different hat, and that’s something I enjoy.”
Bailey Popejoy spends the evening shaping hats

Bailey Popejoy spends the evening shaping hats during a pop-up hat shaping event on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. "To shape hats, to get to shape something special that someone is going to take and love and wear every day, it’s just special,” Popejoy said.
Bailey Popejoy adjusts Lynne Harris’ hat

Bailey Popejoy adjusts Lynne Harris’ hat on Friday at Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. “I love the West. We have a place in Colorado, and I just like the way I feel in a hat. I love that I don’t have to fix my hair,” Harris said. “I love clothing with southwest stuff, and so it just goes with my vibe.”
