The first act of the Columbia Experimental Music Festival, a performance by sitar musician Ami Dang, has sold out, kicking off a weekend of genre-bending and fringe music.
The festival is put on by Columbia-based nonprofit Dismal Niche and includes a variety experimental artists and acts from around the country, as well as some Missouri and Columbia natives. The festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday with performances across town at several venues.
Dang, inaugurating the festival with a sold-out show, is a Baltimore native who plays sitar, an Indian stringed instrument with a distinctive twang. She performs Thursday at AP Green Chapel, at 518 Hitt Street. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Another featured act is Armand Hammer. Billy Woods and Elucid form the New York-based duo and rap over eccentric beats with strong cadences, evocative of the era of East Coast hip-hop that had its genesis in the 90s. They will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Firestone Baars Chapel at Stephens College .
Local act Self Hug is a punk and alt rock band made up of Columbia natives Shorsey Mclayne, Rachel Stevens, Tilden Sullins and Zachary Gaines. Their music throws it back to the 90s grunge scene and pop punk of the early aughts. They perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza .
Musician Chaz Prymek’s project Lake Mary was inspired by the natural world. He also appears on the long distance collaborative album Fuubutsushi. Four musicians, Chris Jusell, Chaz Prymek, Matthew Sage and Patrick Shiroishi worked separately from their homes to create the music that came together for the album. Its title is a Japanese word that references the longing for new seasons.
Fuubutsushi will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Columbia. Prymek will perform as Lake Mary at noon Sunday at the Firestone Baars Chapel.