The expiration of MU’s mask mandate has frustrated a number of faculty members, according to Rabia Gregory, chair of the Faculty Council Faculty Affairs committee.
A rule requiring face coverings in most indoor settings at MU and other schools in the UM system expired after Oct. 15.
“I have been getting messages from faculty this week expressing exhaustion, dismay, concern for their young children, concern for the high-risk people in their homes and concern that they are now going to have to police their classrooms in a way that changes the rules mid-semester,” Gregory said. “That's really stressful for the faculty … (They) just feel like this decision means people weren't listening to their concerns.”
Administration officials said that after weeks of deliberation and conversations with experts, they decided against asking curators to continue requiring masks in most indoor settings, including classrooms. They cited a relatively low number of COVID cases during the fall semester, and the ability of local hospitals to keep up with COVID patients.
Gregory said faculty morale was already a significant problem before the expiration of the mask mandate, an issue her committee works to address by bringing concerns raised by faculty to the attention of university leaders. A survey conducted by the committee in September indicated that 76% of faculty were concerned that they might be exposed to COVID-19 on campus. The survey had a response rate of 65%.
Research has shown that teachers who occupy a caregiver role in their households are experiencing considerable amounts of pandemic-induced stress, and this trend is evident at MU, according to Gregory. She said the problem has been exacerbated by the limited accommodations given to faculty during the pandemic.
“If an individual member of the faculty has a personal crisis, we can talk to our chair, and if you are pre-tenured, you can request a tenure extension,” Gregory said. “But aside from that, we got recommendations to use the Sanvello app, and there have been a few little workshops on how to manage stress ... There hasn’t actually been much support for faculty to negotiate all of these competing issues.”
Doris Santoro, a professor of education at Bowdoin College, and Olga Acosta Price, an associate professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at the George Washington University, wrote a brief on the issue of teacher well-being that was published in October through the Annenberg Institute at Brown University.
One of the strategies the brief warns against is treating faculty wellness as a “superficial, siloed, or short-term goal.”
“I don't see a self-care regimen being the answer to (teachers’) absolute exhaustion,” Santoro said. “This can't be an individual fix. We need to have systems-based approaches, both to show faculty that they are valued and that they are cared for by their institution.”
While the brief was targeted toward K-12 educators, Santoro and Price said the larger message of the brief — that institutions are falling short in their ability to mitigate faculty demoralization and burnout — is applicable to higher education.
Santoro said universities that choose to move forward without mask mandates will likely see further decreases in teacher morale as a result.
“The choices a university makes convey how it values its employees,” she said. ... “This could potentially be a threat to [a teacher’s] entire family, and I think that's going to have a substantial impact on employee morale.”
Altogether, Santoro and Price emphasized that institutions need to address the issue of teacher morale not with a piecemeal approach, but by fostering a culture in which faculty members feel valued.
“What we've heard from educators is that they're not involved and they're not being asked to help create the solutions that are impacting them everyday,” Price said.