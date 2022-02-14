Love is in the air around Columbia and there are many ways to celebrate Valentine's Day for everyone, not just couples. After concerns from the community at the Columbia City Council meeting, Wabash Bus Station will open as a daytime warming center starting Wednesday. Peggy Jean's Pies opened a second location on Stadium Blvd., joining the several businesses throughout Columbia that are opening or expanding.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
The many faces and voices of Columbia’s homeless community and advocates
Each homeless person has their own unique path and story. Many of those in Columbia’s homeless community are working to solve the problem through their own humanitarian efforts. This piece highlights the personal experience of those who are homeless and/or are trying to help address the issue.
LGBTQ students navigate health care gaps in Columbia
Oftentimes, LGBTQ health care is treated like a specialty, meaning that many doctors are not educated on how to treat patients who are sexually diverse, transgender or gender nonconforming, said Kerri Schafer, a psychologist with The Center Project in Columbia.
Wabash Station to double as daytime warming center next Wednesday
The Wabash Bus Station will open as a daytime warming center starting on Wednesday. It will be open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. regardless of the temperature. The change comes after many community members spoke out about the city’s response to homelessness.
Jefferson Middle School robotics team, the Ant Colony, brings home awards
Jefferson Middle School’s robotics team, the Ant Colony, took home the second-place award in the final round of the FIRST Tech Challenge STL North League Tournament. It was the only middle school to make it to the tournament’s semifinals and finals.
Freshmen standouts push Missouri gymnastics into top 10
Missouri gymnastics has continued to have at least one freshman standout for the past three years. During this historically successful season, the two freshman stars are Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore. The Tigers are No. 9 in the NCAA.
Around CoMo this week:
3 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, online: There will be a yoga and meditation session led by Lisa Harrison.
Noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Columbia Public Library lobby: The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will host its regular book sale.
8 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Leadership Auditorium at MU Student Center: Attend a screening of “King Richard,” a movie based on Venus and Serena Williams and their father’s coaching throughout their tennis careers.
Quote
"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." -Dr. Seuss
Have a great week!