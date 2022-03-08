 Skip to main content
Faerie the Kid and Hemlock take on Eastside as True/False weekend comes to close

Emily Shaw, lead singer of Faerie the Kid, performs Sunday at Eastside Tavern in Columbia. Shaw uses a variety of different instruments and everyday objects to create unique sounds in her music. 

The final events of the True/False film fest came to a halt late Sunday night, but not before an Eastside concert featuring the Faerie the Kid, Hemlock and the Quiet Takes (not pictured). Faerie the Kid, a local Columbia band, brought a mellow, folklike energy under extensive lead singer/producer Emily Shaw. Chicago-based group, Hemlock wore exciting colors meshed with matching clogs for their acoustic-filled set.

The True/False film fest hosted more than 30 artists and 10 concerts over a four-day period.  These concerts occurred across venues in downtown Columbia: Eastside Tavern, Cafe Berlin, The Blue Note, First Presbyterian Church, Gold Bar, Rose Music Hall and The Missouri Theater.

Osman Noueiry plays the drums for Faerie the Kid, a Columbia band, Sunday  at Eastside Tavern in Columbia.
Carolina Chauffe, lead singer for band Hemlock, plays the bass during a concert Sunday at Eastside Tavern in Columbia. The Chicago-based group offered a euphonious set relying on acoustic-based sound. 

 
 
Emily Shaw, lead singer for Faerie the Kid, sings her original songs Sunday at Eastside Tavern in Columbia.
