Faerie the Kid and Hemlock take on Eastside as True/False weekend comes to close

The final events of the True/False film fest came to a halt late Sunday night, but not before an Eastside concert featuring the Faerie the Kid, Hemlock and the Quiet Takes (not pictured). Faerie the Kid, a local Columbia band, brought a mellow, folklike energy under extensive lead singer/producer Emily Shaw. Chicago-based group, Hemlock wore exciting colors meshed with matching clogs for their acoustic-filled set.
The True/False film fest hosted more than 30 artists and 10 concerts over a four-day period. These concerts occurred across venues in downtown Columbia: Eastside Tavern, Cafe Berlin, The Blue Note, First Presbyterian Church, Gold Bar, Rose Music Hall and The Missouri Theater.