The MU Department of Theatre's production of "The Prom" opens Friday at Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus.
Additional shows for the fall musical are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well as Nov. 10-13.
The Prom, a show that only recently rose to prominence, is loosely based on a 2010 Itawamba County prom controversy, a real-world news story in which a school district in Mississippi cancelled its prom after refusing admission to a lesbian student.
"The Prom" musical follows four self-absorbed professional actors who take up a cause defending a lesbian student, Emma, who has been denied access to her school's prom in a fictitious Indiana community after trying to bring her girlfriend. Although the exercise begins as a self-congratulatory effort by the actors to rehabilitate their own image, the group learns empathy and understanding through championing Emma's acceptance in her community and giving her an unforgettable prom.
The show is a recent addition to musical theatre canon, with its inception in Atlanta in 2016 and initial Broadway run later in 2018. Just two years later, a film adaptation was released on Netflix.
MU Theatre has been working on its rendition of "The Prom" since rehearsals began in September.
