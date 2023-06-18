Families celebrate Father's Day at keychain crafting event

Sydney Moreno colors a keychain alongside her daughter, Heaven Moreno, 7, on Sunday at Michaels. Heaven wanted to make a keychain using all of the Sharpie colors and later made a second keychain using paint.
A finished keychain sits as an exemplar for participants to see on Sunday at Michaels. The event was originally going to be a wood burning event but was changed to paint last minute so that young kids could participate as well.
Parents and kids spent time at the craft table painting keychains for Father’s Day on Sunday at Michaels.
The event was free for participants and many shoppers stopped by the table in the middle of their shopping trip. Parents helped their kids decorate the tiny wooden keychains with bright designs, patterns and colors.
The original plan was to use a wood burning kit to decorate the keychains but was altered to paint and Sharpies so young kids could get in on the fun. Kids were shown how to create an ombré effect using paint and water by an employee running the event. At the end, participants were able to walk away with a personalized gift created using their own imaginations.