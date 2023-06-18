 Skip to main content
Families celebrate Father's Day at keychain crafting event

Parents and kids spent time at the craft table painting keychains for Father’s Day on Sunday at Michaels.

Cody Finley helps his daughter

Cody Finley helps his daughter, Ellie Finley, 6, paint a keychain on Sunday at Michaels. The pair was spending time in Michaels before heading to a movie when they stumbled across the event.
Ellie Finley paints a keychain

Ellie Finley paints a keychain for her dad on Sunday at Michaels. Ellie’s dad, Cody Finley, helped her clean off her paint brushes and showed her how to use water to dilute the paint pigment.

The event was free for participants and many shoppers stopped by the table in the middle of their shopping trip. Parents helped their kids decorate the tiny wooden keychains with bright designs, patterns and colors.

Sydney Moreno colors a keychain

Sydney Moreno colors a keychain alongside her daughter, Heaven Moreno, 7, on Sunday at Michaels. Heaven wanted to make a keychain using all of the Sharpie colors and later made a second keychain using paint.
A finished keychain sits as an exemplar for participants

A finished keychain sits as an exemplar for participants to see on Sunday at Michaels. The event was originally going to be a wood burning event but was changed to paint last minute so that young kids could participate as well.
Wayne Chao, 3, plays with paint

Wayne Chao, 3, plays with paint while his mother Ching Lin tries to help him finish his keychain on Sunday at Michaels. Afterward, Lin had to wipe green paint off of Wayne’s cheek.
