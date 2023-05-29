Families celebrate Memorial Day at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center

From left, Ryan Boulware, Penelope Boulware, 10 months, Isabel Sotelo and Roman Boulware, 3, relax in the children’s water play area Monday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center. The family lives in Moberly and made the drive to Columbia because they enjoy the big pool and affordability.
John Drzich flips off the diving board Monday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center. Drzich is from Texas but is working in Columbia for the next three months. “I started diving six years ago,” Drzich said. “Having a coach has really helped me progress.”
From left, Leo Hoyos, 16, Zener Vaughn, 14, Henry Hoyos, 14, Geo French, 14, and Kamari Dudley, 10, jump into the pool together Monday at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center. The friends attend different schools but are looking forward to spending time together at the pool this summer.
Corey Ice and his son, Bowan Ice, 6, joke around in the shallow end of the pool Monday at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center. Bowan Ice also enjoyed Dippin’ Dots from the snack bar to cool himself off on the hot day.
The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center opened this weekend, and Memorial Day drew many Columbia residents seeking to escape the heat to the pool. The weekend started off on an uncertain note after the pool closed early Saturday due to a mechanical issue.
The mechanical issue caused the water to turn foggy and prevented lifeguards from having a clear view of swimmers, Sydney Philpot, recreation supervisor-aquatics, said. However, the issue was fixed in time for Memorial Day.
Families splashed around, bought refreshments from the snack bar and lounged in the sun.
“We’re from Moberly, and the pool there is much smaller than this one,” Isabel Sotelo said of her family’s visit to the pool. “This is our first time here, but we’ll definitely be back this summer.”
In June and July, the pool will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday. The schedule will change in August.